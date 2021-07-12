Williams announces completion of purchase

Tulsa-based Williams recently announced the completion of its acquisition of Sequent Energy Management L.P. and Sequent Energy Canada Corp. from Southern Company Gas.
Announced in May, the purchase accelerates Williams’ natural gas pipeline and storage optimization and marketing growth and increases the company's gas pipeline marketing footprint to more than 8 million billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d), with expansions into new markets to reach incremental gas-fired power generation, liquified natural gas (LNG) exports and future renewable natural gas (RNG) and other emerging opportunities.
"The addition of Sequent Energy Management, including its talented workforce and industry leading platform, complements the current geographic footprint of our core pipeline transportation and storage business," Alan Armstrong, president and chief executive officer of Williams, said in a statement.
"As we continue to take a leadership role towards a clean energy future, Williams sees significant opportunity to better source and deliver responsibly produced, low carbon supplies to domestic natural gas and international LNG customers. Sequent’s operational footprint in the U.S. and Canada provides Williams with an enhanced North American perspective of natural gas markets, in turn bolstering the company’s natural gas focused strategy, and I’m excited to welcome the Sequent employees to the Williams family."
Sequent moves gas to markets through transportation and storage agreements on strategically positioned assets, including along Williams’ Transco system. The company focuses on asset management and the wholesale marketing, trading, storage and transportation of natural gas for a diverse set of natural gas utilities and producers.