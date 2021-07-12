Williams announces completion of purchase

Tulsa-based Williams recently announced the completion of its acquisition of Sequent Energy Management L.P. and Sequent Energy Canada Corp. from Southern Company Gas.

Announced in May, the purchase accelerates Williams’ natural gas pipeline and storage optimization and marketing growth and increases the company's gas pipeline marketing footprint to more than 8 million billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d), with expansions into new markets to reach incremental gas-fired power generation, liquified natural gas (LNG) exports and future renewable natural gas (RNG) and other emerging opportunities.

"The addition of Sequent Energy Management, including its talented workforce and industry leading platform, complements the current geographic footprint of our core pipeline transportation and storage business," Alan Armstrong, president and chief executive officer of Williams, said in a statement.