Tulsa-based Williams on Wednesday announced its climate commitment, setting a goal of 56% absolute reduction from 2005 levels in companywide greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2030, putting the company on a trajectory to be net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
By setting a 2030 goal, the company plans to leverage its natural gas-focused strategy and technology that is available today to focus on immediate opportunities to reduce emissions, scale renewables and build a clean energy economy.
"We believe we can successfully sustain and evolve our natural gas-focused business as the world moves to a low-carbon future while also helping our customers and stakeholders meet their climate goals," Alan Armstrong, Williams president and CEO, said in a statement. "As one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in the U.S., we see firsthand the important role natural gas plays today in a viable and sustainable low-carbon future, and we know that natural gas is critical to addressing climate change. It creates a practical and affordable solution for immediately reducing emissions both here and around the world. It also is key to maintaining reliability and enabling scaled use of renewable energy."
Williams’ path to net zero by 2050 includes preparing for future breakthrough technologies in carbon capture, synthetic gas and hydrogen as a fuel source.
"We are proud to lead the midstream space in meeting the growing demand for American-made energy while outlining clear steps toward a clean energy future," Armstrong said.