White House officials: Gas prices should continue to decline

Gasoline prices, which have fallen for more than 40 days straight, should continue to decline over the next several weeks, barring any supply disruptions, White House officials said Wednesday.

In a conference call with reporters, senior officials also said they are working with companies on ways to increase refining capacity.

Managers of refineries have come into the White House numerous times to talk about increasing production, one official said.

Gasoline refining capacity, the official said, is a known constraint on the system, and not an easy one to work with, but efforts are ongoing.

A condition of Wednesday's call was that the officials could not be named nor quoted directly.

Nationally, the price of gasoline has dropped to about $4.30 per gallon, a decrease of about 14% since peaking in mid-June, officials said.

The price Wednesday at some Tulsa area QuikTrips was $3.72 for regular unleaded — a decrease of 77 cents per gallon from a high of $4.49 a few weeks ago.

A number of factors have led to a huge spike in gasoline prices this year, beginning with Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, and consumer pent-up demand to travel after the pandemic.

Prices peaked around June 15, with the national average price spiking to more than $5 per gallon.

Administration officials on Wednesday highlighted President Joe Biden's release millions of barrels of oil from the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve as one factor in helping to bring down gas prices.

But Republicans have called on Biden to help increase domestic oil production — for example, by allowing drilling on more federal lands and offshore, or reversing his decision to revoke a permit for a pipeline that could carry Canadian oil to Gulf Coast refineries, the Associated Press reported.

However, many Democrats and environmentalists would howl if Biden took those steps, which they say would undercut efforts to limit climate change. Even if Biden ignored a big faction of his own party, it would be months or years before those measures could lead to more gasoline at U.S. service stations, the AP reported.

Several U.S. refineries have shut down in recent years for various reasons.

“You can have as much oil as you want, but there is only a finite amount of refining capacity,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, a fuel price-tracking service, told the Tulsa World by phone in June.

Some refineries that produce gasoline, jet fuel, diesel and other petroleum products shut down during the first year of the pandemic, when demand collapsed.

While a few are expected to boost capacity in the next year or so, others are reluctant to invest in new facilities because the transition to electric vehicles will reduce demand for gasoline over the long run, the AP reported.

The owner of one of the nation’s largest refineries, in Houston, also announced in April that it will close the facility by the end of next year, the Houston Chronicle reported.

De Haan in a blog post Monday, also predicted gas prices would continue to fall, as long as there is not a major tropical system or other supply disruption.

Also, he said, continued volatility is expected this week as the Federal Reserve enacted another rise in interest rates.

"Continued earnings reports on Wall Street may play into volatility as positive economic news may pull oil higher," he said.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Wednesday that no tropical cyclone activity is expected in the Atlantic Ocean for at least the next two days.