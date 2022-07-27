White House officials: Gas prices should continue to decline

The price Wednesday at some Tulsa area QuikTrips was $3.72 for regular unleaded — a decrease of 77 cents per gallon from a high of $4.49 a few weeks ago.
A number of factors have led to a huge spike in gasoline prices this year, beginning with Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, and consumer pent-up demand to travel after the pandemic.
Prices peaked around June 15, with the national average price spiking to more than $5 per gallon.
Administration officials on Wednesday highlighted President Joe Biden's release millions of barrels of oil from the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve as one factor in helping to bring down gas prices.
But Republicans have called on Biden to help increase domestic oil production — for example, by allowing drilling on more federal lands and offshore, or reversing his decision to revoke a permit for a pipeline that could carry Canadian oil to Gulf Coast refineries, the Associated Press reported.
However, many Democrats and environmentalists would howl if Biden took those steps, which they say would undercut efforts to limit climate change. Even if Biden ignored a big faction of his own party, it would be months or years before those measures could lead to more gasoline at U.S. service stations, the AP reported.
Several U.S. refineries have shut down in recent years for various reasons.
“You can have as much oil as you want, but there is only a finite amount of refining capacity,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, a fuel price-tracking service, told the Tulsa World by phone in June.
Some refineries that produce gasoline, jet fuel, diesel and other petroleum products shut down during the first year of the pandemic, when demand collapsed.
While a few are expected to boost capacity in the next year or so, others are reluctant to invest in new facilities because the transition to electric vehicles will reduce demand for gasoline over the long run, the AP reported.
The owner of one of the nation’s largest refineries, in Houston, also announced in April that it will close the facility by the end of next year, the Houston Chronicle reported.
De Haan in a blog post Monday, also predicted gas prices would continue to fall, as long as there is not a major tropical system or other supply disruption.
Also, he said, continued volatility is expected this week as the Federal Reserve enacted another rise in interest rates.
"Continued earnings reports on Wall Street may play into volatility as positive economic news may pull oil higher," he said.
The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Wednesday that no tropical cyclone activity is expected in the Atlantic Ocean for at least the next two days.
Throwback Tulsa: Area gas prices since 1998
1998 Tulsa gas price
2001 Tulsa gas price 1
2001 Tulsa gas price 2
2001 Tulsa gas prices 3
2005 Tulsa gas prices 1
2005 Tulsa gas prices 2
2005 Tulsa gas prices 3
2006 Tulsa gas prices 1
2007 Tulsa gas prices 1
2007 Tulsa gas prices 2
2008 Tulsa gas prices 1
2009 Tulsa gas prices
2010 Tulsa gas prices
2011 Tulsa gas prices
2012 Tulsa gas prices
2012 Tulsa gas prices 2
2013 Tulsa gas price $3.82
2014 Tulsa gas prices 1
2015 gas price
2017 gas price
2019 gas price
2020 gas prices 1
2020 gas prices 2
2021 gas prices
2022 Gas Prices 1
2022 gas prices 2
2022 Gas Price 3
Gas Prices May 31, 2022
June 2022 gas price
July 2022 price
mid-July 2022 gas prices
late july 2022 gas price
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now
Owasso’s new 5th Avenue Business Park, located south of East 76th Street North off of U.S. 169, will feature three freestanding office buildings that offer up to 65,000 square feet of space for prospective tenants.
This aerial photo shows the Tulsa skyline with the Holly refinery in the foreground. Officials with President Joe Biden's administration said Wednesday they are working with companies on ways to increase refining capacity.