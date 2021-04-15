What's up Doc's?: A remodeled grocery store in Glenpool

Doc’s Food Stores this week celebrated the grand reopening of its extensively remodeled Country Mart store in Glenpool.

Doc’s used the event to launch its Scan & Go service, which allows shoppers to scan groceries as they shop, pay for their items on their handheld devices and bypass lines at checkout.

The upgrade represents the most extensive remodeling project for the 20,000-square-foot Glenpool supermarket since it opened in 1997. The project features upgraded and expanded areas across all store departments.

Among the most significant changes are a 20-foot, multideck case in the produce department, a new case devoted to specialty items in the meat department and a beer and wine section that has tripled in space.

"Our Glenpool store is new and improved, inside and out, providing an enhanced shopping experience for everything from fresh produce, meat and bakery to everyday grocery needs," Jake Shell, center store supervisor at Doc’s Food Stores, said in a statement.

"This remodel demonstrates our dedication to the community and allows us to do an even better job delivering the products and service our consumers have come to expect over the past 75 years."

