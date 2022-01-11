'Western gateway into new Jenks downtown': Proposals sought for property worth $3M

JENKS — Municipal leaders on Monday officially invited developers to consider the future of a choice piece of land in the city’s core.
Proposals are sought for the Downtown Jenks West Gateway Infill Project, a 4.2-acre tract at Main and Birch streets. The land was formerly owned by the Tulsa City-County Library, which sold the property to the city in early 2021.
“This 4-acre parcel will serve as the new western gateway into our new Jenks downtown,” Mayor Cory Box said Monday at a news conference at the site. “Our vision for this property includes retail, restaurants, commercial, residential and more — truly what we would call mixed-use.
“What we want more than anything is ideas to come from the private sector.”
The property has a fair market value of $3.04 million. It contains two rows of parcels divided by Aquarium Place (formerly Apache). It will primarily face Main Street, bordered on the west by Birch Street and on the east by railroad tracks.
“This is the largest piece of developable land in downtown Jenks since the city’s founding in (the) early 1900s,” Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Josh Driskell said in a statement. “This is an important opportunity for the future of downtown and the future of Jenks’ economic development.”
A question-and-answer session on the request for proposals is scheduled for Jan. 26. The proposals are due by 5 p.m. March 30.
Jenks’ population has grown from fewer than 10,000 two decades ago to more than 25,000. It has a median household income of $96,515, with nearly half of the population holding at least a bachelor’s degree.
The city’s Main Street was boosted in 1986 with a grant from the state of Oklahoma. Investors in the past couple of years transformed a rundown strip center near the site now being considered into the 52,000-square-foot Melody Lane, offering places where children and adults can congregate.
Last March, construction began on Melody Courts, a 15,000-square-foot development just west of Elm Street along Main Street.
Of the current project, Box added, "we believe this development will spark new growth up and down Main Street while solidifying a new vision for downtown Jenks, a vision that embraces and celebrates our past success while focusing on what will keep downtown thriving for many years to come."