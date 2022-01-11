'Western gateway into new Jenks downtown': Proposals sought for property worth $3M

JENKS — Municipal leaders on Monday officially invited developers to consider the future of a choice piece of land in the city’s core.

Proposals are sought for the Downtown Jenks West Gateway Infill Project, a 4.2-acre tract at Main and Birch streets. The land was formerly owned by the Tulsa City-County Library, which sold the property to the city in early 2021.

“This 4-acre parcel will serve as the new western gateway into our new Jenks downtown,” Mayor Cory Box said Monday at a news conference at the site. “Our vision for this property includes retail, restaurants, commercial, residential and more — truly what we would call mixed-use.

“What we want more than anything is ideas to come from the private sector.”

The property has a fair market value of $3.04 million. It contains two rows of parcels divided by Aquarium Place (formerly Apache). It will primarily face Main Street, bordered on the west by Birch Street and on the east by railroad tracks.