Weekly initial jobless claims drop after mini-surge

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits declined by a third last week when compared to the prior week totals, according to a government report released Thursday.

The decline follows a similar-sized increase the prior week.

The U.S. Labor Department reported that 1,691 first-time claims for unemployment benefits were filed the week ending Saturday. The total is 34% fewer than the 2,571 claims filed the week ending May 28.

The decline in first-time claims follows a 41% increase the prior week.

Meanwhile, continued claims, those filed after at least one week of unemployment, increased nearly 6%.

Unemployed state workers filed 10,782 continued claims the week ending May 28 compared to 10,205 claims filed the prior week.

Other jobless metrics show the four-week moving average declining from 1,998 the week ending May 28 to 1,993 during the following week.

The four-week moving average of continued claims declined for the eighth consecutive, or more recently from 10,765 claims the week ending May 21 to 10,611 claims the following week.

Every state bordering Oklahoma, with the exception of Kansas, recorded an increase of some sort in their initial claims totals when compared to the prior week.

Nationally, seasonally adjusted initial claims for the week ending Saturday totaled 229,000, an increase of 27,000 claims when compared to the prior seven-day period.

Commenting on figures released a week ago, Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt noted jobless filings at the time had declined in all reporting categories.

“Oklahoma continues to stand out as a leader for economic strength and recovery, and we are proud to see claims decreases in every reporting category,” Zumwalt said. “Additionally, Oklahoma’s UI (Unemployment Insurance) Trust Fund has reached approximately $335 million, further solidifying it as one of the most stable funds in the nation. Our state’s responsible and consistent management of the fund allows OESC to continue providing crucial services for Oklahomans.”

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.