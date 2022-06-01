Webco marks beginning of construction on the next phase of forever

SAND SPRINGS — Forever is a very long time.

But, then, it was a very long time ago — 53 years, to be exact — that Webco Industries founder F. William “Bill” Weber began his company to provide manufacturers of heat exchangers with tubing.

On Wednesday, Webco once again looked to the future as company officials turned dirt to mark the beginning of construction on the F. William Weber Leadership Campus.

In more than 72,000 square feet of space, the building will house Webco’s corporate leadership team, Webco University and the Webco Tech Center.

The land was purchased from the Sand Springs Economic Development Authority, and the campus will occupy about 35 acres adjacent to Webco’s existing Star Center Tube Manufacturing plant on Oklahoma 51 in Sand Springs.

Construction is expected to take about 18 months, and while construction costs are still in flux, Webco reported that the initial building will represent a capital investment in the tens of millions of dollars.

Dana Weber, Webco Industries’ CEO and board chairwoman, said her father, for whom the campus is named, “would be so pleased and so proud and so excited for the future, especially because he was so excited about the Technology Center and so excited about Webco U and bringing it all together on this campus.

"I think he would be very thrilled.”

She said her father was likely to disagree with only one element of the new campus — having his name on it.

“He always felt like it was everybody doing it together,” she said. “And he’s right, but he was the one who led the way.”

Bill Weber died in September 2018, just two months before the company began a yearlong commemoration of its 50th anniversary.

Mike Jamison of Sand Springs feels like he has been employed by Webco forever — and that’s a good thing.

Officially employee No. 64, he started working for Webco in 1973.

“You just don’t find people who stay in companies that long anymore unless that company is worth staying for,” he said.

Jamison, a business sales development manager for the company, said he knew Bill Weber very well and thinks the Leadership Campus is a sign that his vision is still alive and well.

“I think it’s just going to continue on,” he said. “We’re here for the long term.”

David Boyer, president and COO of Webco Industries, in explaining to the crowd why Bill Weber’s vision took time to become reality, said: “Sometimes it’s just not the right time to boldly expand. The right thing is not always next, but the next right thing is how Webco seeks forever best.

“The F. William Weber Leadership Campus is our next right thing.”

Sand Springs Mayor Jim Spoon said Webco’s expansion in the area “has made a huge impact on what’s going to happen in Sand Springs in the future.”

“I can’t tell you how much ... we love and appreciate Webco being a good citizen, a great part of our community and a great part of what we see as growth and the good things that will happen in Sand Springs,” he said.

“We also love the fact that you’re bringing the future to Sand Springs.”

Oklahoma Executive Director of Commerce Brent Kisling discussed how job creation is not a task best left to the government.

“It’s all of our mission within government to help create an environment where businesses can create jobs,” he said. “That’s what we’re celebrating here today.”

But it’s not just about jobs and taxes and revenues, he added.

“The reason we do economic development is so we have opportunities for that next generation to stay close to families,” Kisling said.

“Webco is making that investment here for that next generation.”

Dana Weber said building the new campus adjacent to the Star Center was an easy decision.

“We wanted to stay here because we love Sand Springs and they’ve been so good to us for so many years,” she said.

Following the presentation, she and her sisters shoveled dirt onto trees being planted at the site to represent the company’s intention to continue to put down roots.

Webco also made a donation to Sand Springs’ Keystone Ancient Forest in recognition of everyone who attended the ceremony.

“We view investments like our Leadership Campus and Tech Center as an integral part of our path forward,” Dana Weber said.

“They are the seeds we’re planting today to support Webco’s operations long into the future.”

