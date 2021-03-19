`We can serve better." Tulsa Dream Center 's A.J. Johnson provides beacon of inspiration

The Tulsa Dream Center's A.J Johnson delivered messages of hope this week at a virtual event held by the Tulsa Regional Chamber.
"Getting older is automatic, but growth is optional," said Johnson, executive director of the Dream Center. "How are you growing today? What are you doing to grow to add value to yourself?
"In growth, there is no finish line. We can all continue to grow. We can all continue to go to higher levels. We can all serve better."
Johnson was a guest on "Business Behind of Scenes," a program of the Chamber's Tulsa Small Business Connection. He discussed the Dream Center's mission, put faces on whom they help and talked about the importance of stepping outside your comfort zone.
The Center was founded in 1999 to empower and restore people and families in north Tulsa. It provides education, hunger and medical support to help sever the cycle of poverty.
"To break the cycle of generational poverty, we want people to first know that I'm valued," Johnson said. "We want people to first know that someone sees you — not what you look like, not maybe what you've been through but someone sees who you are.
"We try to do that through relationships. Getting to know individuals is important. That doesn't take a lot of time."
The Center's five pillars are food, medical support, education, sports and character development and clothing.
"There's a quote we say all the time at the Tulsa Dream Center: `See a need and meet it. Find a hurt and heal it,'" Johnson said. "There are people all around that are in need of the hope and the value that are inside of you. In order to bring that out and to release that, how intentional are you about growth?"
Every Saturday in 2021, the Center has served at least 15,000 meals. On a below-zero Saturday in mid-February, the lines were particularly long and the stories especially sad.
Johnson recalled two mothers, whose husbands had walked out on them, living in a one-bedroom apartment.
"One mom didn't have a place so she opened up her place," he said. "In between them, they had 10 kids in a one bedroom..."
In tears, one of the women told Johnson she was down to one can of food. She had researched until past midnight every food bank in Tulsa, going to bed knowing that the Dream Center would be the only pantry open later that day.
"Growing up in a single-parent home...I started crying because that could have been us," Johnson said. "We were one or two decisions away. You can be in the same situation."
He continued.
"Everything you want or need is outside of your comfort zone," Johnson said. "That is a nugget that I hope you take with you today. How can you help someone else get that promotion that you want? How can you go back to school? Maybe it's to start that business. How are you intentional on a daily basis with your time, your treasure and your talents, the three T's in life."