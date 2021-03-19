`We can serve better." Tulsa Dream Center 's A.J. Johnson provides beacon of inspiration

The Center's five pillars are food, medical support, education, sports and character development and clothing.

"There's a quote we say all the time at the Tulsa Dream Center: `See a need and meet it. Find a hurt and heal it,'" Johnson said. "There are people all around that are in need of the hope and the value that are inside of you. In order to bring that out and to release that, how intentional are you about growth?"

Every Saturday in 2021, the Center has served at least 15,000 meals. On a below-zero Saturday in mid-February, the lines were particularly long and the stories especially sad.

Johnson recalled two mothers, whose husbands had walked out on them, living in a one-bedroom apartment.

"One mom didn't have a place so she opened up her place," he said. "In between them, they had 10 kids in a one bedroom..."

In tears, one of the women told Johnson she was down to one can of food. She had researched until past midnight every food bank in Tulsa, going to bed knowing that the Dream Center would be the only pantry open later that day.

"Growing up in a single-parent home...I started crying because that could have been us," Johnson said. "We were one or two decisions away. You can be in the same situation."