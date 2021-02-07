Watch Now: Whiskey, liquor sales spike since last year: 'Never seen the bourbon market like this,' club owner says

“The reality is there’s still a lot of people that have apprehension about going out to public places,” like bars and restaurants, she said. “The sustainability of it (liquor sales) is mostly because of the fear people have.”

Parkhill and other local liquor store owners said sales have been up 30-40% in the last year, with no slowing down in sight.

“Every weekday felt like a weekend. And the weekends were just crazy,” said Johnathan Lilly, owner of CJ’s Wine and Spirits and Aspen Liquor, both in Broken Arrow.

“We’ve had an incredible year of growth at both stores,” he said, adding that sales this January were up 23% from January 2020.

Whiskey demand

While overall liquor sales are up, whiskey and bourbon whiskey sales have risen notably since the pandemic.

“A lot of it is the old-school cocktails are coming back,” Vedda said. “It’s very cyclical in how cocktails come and go.”

“There’s been a resurgence of vintage cocktails because people have the time, they have the money to do it. They have the interest in just experimenting,” Parkhill said.