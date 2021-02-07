Watch Now: Whiskey, liquor sales spike since last year: 'Never seen the bourbon market like this,' club owner says

Call it a sort of domestic “bringing back the speakeasy.”
At least that’s how Tina Parkhill, owner of Parkhill’s South Liquors & Wine, and her manager, Chris Vedda, describe it.
“People are getting used to making cocktails at home,” Vedda said. “They’re going out maybe once a week instead of going out three times a week, and spending those two other nights having a drink at home. They are experimenting. They are doing their own bars.”
Despite the closure of many bars and restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic — or perhaps because of it — liquor sales, and whiskey in particular, spiked during 2020 and continue to do so, both nationally and locally.
According to a recent Associated Press story, combined U.S. sales for bourbon, Tennessee whiskey and rye whiskey rose 8.2%, or $327 million, to $4.3 billion in 2020, the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States said. Domestic volumes rose 7% to 28.4 million cases, with strong demand spanning various price ranges.
That trend also happened locally, several liquor store and other business owners said.
“2020 was the best year we’ve ever had, by a lot,” Parkhill said.
“The reality is there’s still a lot of people that have apprehension about going out to public places,” like bars and restaurants, she said. “The sustainability of it (liquor sales) is mostly because of the fear people have.”
Parkhill and other local liquor store owners said sales have been up 30-40% in the last year, with no slowing down in sight.
“Every weekday felt like a weekend. And the weekends were just crazy,” said Johnathan Lilly, owner of CJ’s Wine and Spirits and Aspen Liquor, both in Broken Arrow.
“We’ve had an incredible year of growth at both stores,” he said, adding that sales this January were up 23% from January 2020.
Whiskey demand
While overall liquor sales are up, whiskey and bourbon whiskey sales have risen notably since the pandemic.
“A lot of it is the old-school cocktails are coming back,” Vedda said. “It’s very cyclical in how cocktails come and go.”
“There’s been a resurgence of vintage cocktails because people have the time, they have the money to do it. They have the interest in just experimenting,” Parkhill said.
Travis Davidson is owner of the Cardinal Club Tulsa restaurant and Treys Bar & Grill, located adjacent to each other in south Tulsa.
“If I get a couple of allocated (specialty bourbon) bottles ... they would sit up there for a year,” he said. “Now it’s gone by the weekend.
“Whiskey is kind of coming back,” he said.
Davidson explained that bourbon, unlike many other spirits, takes much longer to produce — four to seven years or more — from the harvesting of grain to the final product poured from a bottle.
“Some of these — they take 20 years to make,” he said.
The popularity of other spirit-based drinks several years ago created a relative lack of demand for whiskey and bourbon whiskey, he said.
But now the cycle has changed, with more people discovering whiskey, its history and traditional drinks online.
And that has created increased demand, Davidson said.
“(Whiskey distillers) were in the fight with tequila, vodka, gin and rum. As people have had a little bit more time to themselves, a lot of the history of bourbon has kind of blown up.
“I’ve never seen the bourbon market like this,” Davidson said.
For traditional whiskey drinkers, he said, “They’re kind of frustrated with the boom because they can’t get the bottles they’ve been used to.”
Davidson said he has a members-only bourbon list at the Cardinal Club.
“They are seeking more (specialty) cocktails then they normally would because they don’t know the next time they are going to taste it,” he said.
Sunday sales and going virtual
In Oklahoma, a change in state law allowed Sunday liquor store sales in counties where voters approve it. After voters approved it in Tulsa County, it went into effect here last March.
However, local liquor store owners said the change in the law has had more to do with customer convenience than an effect on the overall increase in sales.
“We gave people discounts when all the bars and restaurants started shutting down,” just as Sunday liquor store sales began, said Andrew O’Neal, co-owner of Owasso Liquor & Wine.
“We actually — from mid-March to mid-May — we were giving people stuff at cost. We didn’t see huge profits,” for the year, he said.
Parkhill said that even with curtailed hours on Sunday — as many Tulsa-area liquor stores have adopted since March — her store hit 60-75% of sales “on a normal Monday.”
“It’s more of a convenience for the customer — more than anything else,” she said.
Meanwhile, local liquor stores and other businesses have adopted to a virtual world in which wine- and spirit-tastings, wine and food pairings, and educational events such as how to make traditional and new drinks have become more popular, Parkhill said.
Participants in corporate, civic or social groups can pick up samples or have them delivered in a certain radius, then participate in a group Zoom call, she said.
“Those have been really, really fun and highly received,” she said.
