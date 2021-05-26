Watch Now: Whirlpool to invest $15 million for Tulsa factory, add 150 new jobs

"We're just incredibly grateful as a city to have a company like Whirlpool and KitchenAid here building world-class products," Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said Wednesday at Southern Hills Country Club. "… The jobs that you have created, the lives that you have impacted by having those jobs here in Tulsa, have been remarkable."

Founded in 1911 and headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan, Whirlpool is the world’s leading kitchen and laundry appliance company, employing more than 78,000 people.

The company posted revenues of at least $20 billion for five consecutive years until pandemic-riddled 2020, when sales dropped slightly, to $19.5 billion.

Mike Neal, president and CEO of the Tulsa Regional Chamber, said the local jobs provided by Whirlpool provide an estimated $197 million in earned income annually.

"Any time we recruit a new company to town, we're not just trying to date you," he said at the news conference. "When we bring you here, we're going to marry you.

He added that the Chamber team is "going to build a relationship with you for an eternity. We've seen that since Whirlpool came here and we're so thankful."

