Watch Now: Vogue magazine singles out Tulsa's Abersons boutique in Brookside

Abersons, a Brookside neighborhood clothing staple for decades, recently was named by Vogue magazine as one of the "17 Small Businesses to Support in the South."
The store at 3509 S. Peoria Ave. took its place alongside shops in such cities as Atlanta, New Orleans, Charlotte, North Carolina, and Louisville, Kentucky.
"It was sort of validation that what we're doing is good and right," Abersons Vice President Steven Aberson said by phone. "We do it clean. We do it simple. We take care of people, and we've been doing it a long time."
Of Abersons, the magazine wrote in part, "When it comes to upscale boutiques in Oklahoma, Abersons in Tulsa tops the list. Located on South Peoria Avenue and 35th Street, the shop's modest all-white exterior looks like something found in Beverly Hills — making it easy to assume Abersons is a newcomer to the Tulsa shopping scene.
"On the contrary, Abersons has a storied 40-year history, and with time comes knowledge: The boutique carries a smart edit of contemporary and designer clothing, shoes and accessories for both men and women with brands like The Row and Stella McCartney …"
Abersons has been in Brookside for more than 30 years, but Aberson's grandparents started the business in Okemah about a century ago, he said.
"My grandparents met at the World's Fair in St. Louis," he said. "That's where he used to go buy clothes. My grandfather (Henry) saw my grandmother (Rose) and they fell madly in love."
In 1964, Steven Aberson's parents, Estelle and Max, moved their family from Okemah to Tulsa, where they opened Abersons in the Southland Shopping Center (now Promenade Mall).
The store took on a new personality in the 1970s, thanks to Steven Aberson's brother, Henry, company CEO.
"He started to bring more of an innovative approach to clothing," Steven Aberson said. "There were all these young designers kind of popping up around the world. He thought they were really interesting.
"So, the store started to evolve and change to what it is today. He's the one I credit with making the change that would cause Vogue to single us out."
Store leadership keeps abreast with the latest fashion trends by flying to such cities as New York, Paris and Milan.
"We travel the world to bring the best clothes in Tulsa," Steven Aberson said. "We try to do a point of view what works for people, that makes sense for people and isn't difficult."