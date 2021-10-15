Watch Now: Tulsa start-up champions sex serum for women

A cosmetic and not a medication, Vella's pleasure serum is being sold online nationwide at high-end retailers such as Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus. It also is available in various OB-GYN clinician offices across the country and in stores in New York, Chicago and Beverly Hills.

She is working to land an outlet in Tulsa (the closest venue to date is Cos Bar in Dallas).

"… Not many women are going to walk into a store and tell a sales rep, 'Hey, I have a hard time trying to have an orgasm,'" said Wheeler, whose company's headquarters is in the Kennedy Building downtown. "That's not a conversation that's going to take place. So, online makes sense. But that said, they do want to bring it into their stores. They are trying to figure it out."

Vella had a bicoastal genesis.

Padma-Nathan said he was at medical conference in Los Angeles in 2018 when he first met Wheeler friend Nial DeMena and Michael Frid, who were CEO and chief scientific officer, respectively, at Manna Molecular Science, a Boston-based cannabis biotech for which Wheeler worked remotely in Tulsa.