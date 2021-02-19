Watch Now: Tulsa Port of Catoosa operations resume after suspension because of prolonged icy conditions

Harbor operations at the Tulsa Port of Catoosa resumed Friday after having been temporarily suspended by icy conditions caused by the recent Arctic blast.

"To my knowledge, most of the commercial tugboat operators on the system are on standby," Port Director David Yarbrough said Friday during a virtual news conference. "It's not necessarily because the ice is too thick…The ice is breakable by the barges and the tugboats.

"It really has to do with the safety of the deck hands and what a thin layer of ice can do when it's on a metal vessel. To my knowledge, our harbor operations resumed (Friday) as temperatures warmed up and I'm sure we'll see traffic moving on the river if it's not already by this weekend."

The port is part of the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System (MKARNS), which is 445 miles long and runs from the port to the Mississippi River. Operated by the Army Corps of Engineers, it supports economic activity across a 12-state region, moving 10.9 million tons of commerce worth $3.5 billion annually, U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla. has said.

For more than a week, temperatures in the Tulsa area have stayed below freezing and commonly dipped into the single digits. Twice during that span, the recorded morning low at Tulsa International Airport was below zero, according to the National Weather Service.