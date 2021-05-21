Watch Now: Tulsa International Airport adds new carrier, three nonstop destinations

Branded as the new “Seriously Nice” U.S. carrier, Breeze Airways will operate 13 single-class Embraer aircraft this summer, flying routes with an average flight length of under two hours. The 10 E190 jets will be configured to seat 108 guests while the three E195 aircraft will have 118 seats.

Guests may choose from fares that include `Nice’ seats, or ‘Nicer’ seats with extra legroom. All Embraer aircraft will be a two-by-two seat configuration, so there are no middle seats. Breeze will start taking delivery of 60 brand new Airbus A220 aircraft beginning in October of this year, expanding the network nationwide. The A220s will include a premium cabin, called “Nicest” seating, in a two-by-two configuration at the front of the plane. The remainder of the aircraft will feature a two-by-three seat configuration.

Service to Tampa will operate Monday, Friday and Saturday, and flights to New Orleans and San Antonio will operate Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

The $39 fare is available on select flights. Seats are limited and must be purchased by June 1 for travel through Feb. 15, 2022.