Watch Now: Tulsa County RESET program gives much-needed jolt to small businesses

Josh Kunkel is founder and managing principal of Method Group, a Tulsa architecture firm that saw revenues plunge 70% last year.

“It really provided a lot of mental stability and support, for me, in particular,” Kunkel said of RESET’s doling out $35,000 to the company in July. “It allowed us to keep our team fully employed and we didn’t have to lay anybody off, which was great. It did exactly what it was supposed to do.”

Chuck Knight and his wife, Robin, own Knight Automatics Co., a machine shop in Tulsa.

“We still have machines that have not been fixed,” Robin said by phone. “ We had an air compressor go down that was a few thousand dollars to fix. We have to have that to run anything.

“Without the Tulsa (County) CARES, we wouldn’t have had payroll. Everything else takes a back burner to the payroll to a certain extent, our health insurance, too. We have a family and we have a couple of guys that work for us. They have to have their health care and we wouldn’t have had it otherwise. And it’s not cheap for small business.”

Knight Automatics got $15,000 from the RESET program in November, data shows.