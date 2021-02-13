Watch Now: Tulsa County RESET program gives much-needed jolt to small businesses

For restaurateurs such as Momodou Ceesay, the COVID-19 pandemic has served up heaping helpings of despair.
“In 24 years in business, I have never seen a time like this,” said Ceesay, a native Gambian who came to this country in 1983 and opened Mamadou’s restaurant in Glenpool 13 years later.
“With businesses like mine, being in a small town, the overwhelming majority of our clientele are elderly people, senior citizens. When this pandemic hit, they didn’t come out. They couldn’t come out. They were scared to come out.”
As the coronavirus spread, so did its impact on everything from nail salons to hotels to clothing stores, all of which struggled to keep their doors open. Locally, Tulsa County RESET helped slow the fiscal bleeding.
Part of the largest relief effort in the history of Tulsa County, Resources to Empower Small Enterprises for Tomorrow (RESET) was the biggest recipient of county federal CARES Act money, which totaled nearly $114 million.
RESET, which is administered by the Tulsa Economic Development Corp., has provided $45 million in forgivable loans to 744 small businesses and nearly $15 million in grants to 107 nonprofits, according to county data. All RESET payments were approved by Tulsa County commissioners.
“You really see that it is making a difference,” Terry Simonson, the county’s CARES project manager, said by phone. “Like I told the commissioners, you may not see the good we’ve done, but mark my words, if we had done nothing, you would have seen the bad. There’s no question in my mind.”
In addition to their employees, companies used CARES funds to pay utilities, insurance, rent and vendors.
“We had a little money from PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) based on our size, but it wasn’t very much,” Ceesay said. “By the time that ran out, the Tulsa County RESET program came in and just boosted the life of our business.”
Ceesay received $75,000 from RESET in August and $31,525 in December, data shows. The money enabled him to expand his staff from 10 to 16, he said.
“The deep meaning behind it is to make sure small businesses like us can keep pay our people, buy our groceries and keep the lights on,” Ceesay said. “It gave us a peace of mind that tomorrow we can open.”
Ten McNellie’s Group’s restaurants received RESET money, with seven getting $125,000 apiece and three others receiving $75,000, said Jim O’Connor, chief operating officer and partner of McNellie’s Group.
“Tulsa County RESET was absolutely critical to our business,” he said. “I’m convinced it helped us survive.”
Revenues from the restaurant group dropped $20 million from March through December of 2020, with year-over-year sales falling as low as 85%, O’Connor said.
“You can’t prepare for revenue reductions of that magnitude,” he said. “TEDC funds extended a lifeline to our restaurants and our employees. Ultimately, RESET did its job, which was to fill the gap left by the Payroll Protection Program (PPP).”
Josh Kunkel is founder and managing principal of Method Group, a Tulsa architecture firm that saw revenues plunge 70% last year.
“It really provided a lot of mental stability and support, for me, in particular,” Kunkel said of RESET’s doling out $35,000 to the company in July. “It allowed us to keep our team fully employed and we didn’t have to lay anybody off, which was great. It did exactly what it was supposed to do.”
Chuck Knight and his wife, Robin, own Knight Automatics Co., a machine shop in Tulsa.
“We still have machines that have not been fixed,” Robin said by phone. “ We had an air compressor go down that was a few thousand dollars to fix. We have to have that to run anything.
“Without the Tulsa (County) CARES, we wouldn’t have had payroll. Everything else takes a back burner to the payroll to a certain extent, our health insurance, too. We have a family and we have a couple of guys that work for us. They have to have their health care and we wouldn’t have had it otherwise. And it’s not cheap for small business.”
Knight Automatics got $15,000 from the RESET program in November, data shows.
“$15,000 is not anything for some of these companies, but for a small business, it’s quite a few weeks of payroll,” Robin said. “It’s huge.”
Alan Holt, owner and vice president of sales at Corona Technical Services in Tulsa, said $70,000 in RESET funds enabled his company to withstand a 50% business downturn last year.
“The money has been very, very beneficial,” said Holt, who received he said in a telephone interview. “What revenues we are getting allows us to save that money down the road.”
“The biggest thing is, it was very efficient from the time we first talked to them. You could figure out what to do and you could get it done. They responded quickly and you got the money quickly. There weren’t any bureaucratic nightmares.”
Photos: Scenes around Tulsa captured by World photographers