Watch Now: River West development works to improve lives in Eugene Field neighborhood

From the moment Jamie Collett moved into River West on Thursday, she has been awestruck by the project's finer points.

"There are just a lot of little details that I noticed," she said. "I was like, `Somebody really thought this through.'"

A former resident of the Tulsa Housing Authority's Riverview Park Apartments, she was among those officials welcomed Tuesday to the $170 million River West, the largest affordable housing endeavor undertaken by the city of Tulsa.

"It's actually not just the physical buildings, themselves, but also the atmosphere and energy is completely different," said Collett, who works at a local spa. "I love it."

Featuring town homes and garden-style, walk-up apartments, the $18 million phase one of the Choice Neighborhoods Implementation (CNI) project is nearing completion. Its 74 apartments have 37 replacement units, 16 tax-credit units and 21 market-rate units.

All are equipped with washers and dryers, a security system and pre-wiring for internet access. They also are Enterprise Green-certified and have access to a tornado shelter.