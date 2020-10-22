Watch Now: Progress in diversity, equity and inclusion stressed at chamber State of Inclusion event

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"For me, personally, building an economy and building a society and a city where everybody has an equitable shot … is critically important," Neumeier said. "The reality is that our society is changing, and we need to be able to address those changes by creating an environment where everybody can be who they need to be.

"An executive presence is really important to that because a lot of people, no matter what we think about the importance of individualism, care about leadership. They look to leadership as an example."

Simmons cited a recent study by the global nonprofit Catalyst, which showed that women hold only 32 CEO positions (6.4%) at S&P 500 companies.

"It starts with leadership, and it doesn't just end at our companies' doors," she said. "It goes out into the communities that we serve. We have a lot of work that we can do and influence there."

Simmons also talked about a recent McKinsey & Company survey that reflected how the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant economic fallout are having a regressive effect on gender equality. According to that study, women’s jobs are 1.8 times more vulnerable to the crisis than men's jobs, and while women make up 39 percent of global employment, they account for 54 percent of overall job losses.