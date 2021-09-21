Watch Now: Picturesque setting site of proposed new $35 million boutique hotel north of downtown

"Without hesitation, those leaders said Alfresco Group," Bynum said of the majority Black-owned firm. "They said with Antonie Harris, you have a developer who does world-class projects. He does it the right way . He has an amazing vision for this location. Any major city in America would kill to have this guy in their city, and he's local. We have to pounce on that opportunity.

"I am so thankful that we have a leader in Mr. Harris with all of those attributes. He has put together a remarkable team at Alfresco to follow through on his great vision for this site and for this part of our city. I'm also really thankful for the team that we have at the city of Tulsa at the Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity that could find how we can best partner with them to bring this to fruition and make it what I think everybody in Tulsa would love to see right here, which is a beautiful mixed-use development ..."