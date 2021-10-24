Watch Now: Owasso planning mixed-use development with single-family rental homes

The gated lot of separate, one- to two-story units — 65 in total— will serve those individuals or small families who are looking to lay down roots in Owasso but aren’t ready to fully invest in a home yet, Beemer said.

“Owasso does need that kind of middle housing — housing that’s not the estate-sized lots, but it’s also not just your standard apartment complexes, something maybe for people just starting out, people who are older,” she said. “I think this kind of fits that bill.”

Chelsea Levo Feary, the city’s economic development director, echoed Beemer’s sentiments about Smith Farm’s new homes, citing their debut to the community as an incentive for potential renters to take up residence in Owasso.

“This is a unique concept,” Levo Feary said. “It’s working well in other parts of the country, so it’s an offering that adds some mix to our residential, ... and (we) hope that it will attract more residents to our area that are looking for that.”

Situated in the center of Smith Farm’s planned development will also be a natural wetland, currently located on the vacant lot. Crews plan to preserve the forested area, and add walking trails and other recreational features to the land for residents to enjoy.