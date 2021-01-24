Watch Now: Oklahoma Energy Resources Board grant enables installation of Discovery Lab exhibit

The newest exhibit at Tulsa Children’s Museum Discovery Lab has a down-to-earth feel.

Made possible in part by a $25,000 grant from the Oklahoma Energy Resources Board (OERB), “Beneath Your Feet: Geology of Oklahoma” allows patrons to study the geoscience that shaped Oklahoma’s landscape 300 million years ago.

The exhibit opened to the public last Monday.

“One of the things that Discovery Lab aspires to is create experiences, exhibits, programs that are relevant to our community,” Ray Vandiver, executive director of the museum, said by phone. “We like to say that we are not only unique to Tulsa but uniquely Tulsa.

“Of course, earth science is a big part of Oklahoma’s history in terms of our economic opportunities and the landscapes around us. So, it’s a natural.”

The Beneath Your Feet exhibit will be on display for 2021 and then travel throughout rural Oklahoma in 2022, visiting schools, libraries and community centers.

The OERB is funded through a voluntary one-tenth of 1% assessment on oil and natural gas production.