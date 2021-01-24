Watch Now: Oklahoma Energy Resources Board grant enables installation of Discovery Lab exhibit

The newest exhibit at Tulsa Children’s Museum Discovery Lab has a down-to-earth feel.
Made possible in part by a $25,000 grant from the Oklahoma Energy Resources Board (OERB), “Beneath Your Feet: Geology of Oklahoma” allows patrons to study the geoscience that shaped Oklahoma’s landscape 300 million years ago.
The exhibit opened to the public last Monday.
“One of the things that Discovery Lab aspires to is create experiences, exhibits, programs that are relevant to our community,” Ray Vandiver, executive director of the museum, said by phone. “We like to say that we are not only unique to Tulsa but uniquely Tulsa.
“Of course, earth science is a big part of Oklahoma’s history in terms of our economic opportunities and the landscapes around us. So, it’s a natural.”
The Beneath Your Feet exhibit will be on display for 2021 and then travel throughout rural Oklahoma in 2022, visiting schools, libraries and community centers.
The OERB is funded through a voluntary one-tenth of 1% assessment on oil and natural gas production.
Since 1993, the agency’s purpose is to conduct environmental restoration of abandoned well sites and to educate Oklahomans about the importance of the petroleum industry.
“With funding from the people of Oklahoma Oil & Natural Gas, we are proud to help support educational exhibits that provide the public with a better understanding of our state’s geology,” OERB Executive Director Mindy Stitt said in a statement. “Our goal is to spark students’ interest and hopefully encourage them to pursue a career in STEM.”
Made to be moveable, the new exhibit takes up about 1,000 square feet.
“It is hands-on,” Vandiver said. “The experiences are designed to engage you in concepts of earth science. You engage in puzzles and building your own land forms.
“It tries to make the some of the abstract concepts of earth science more accessible to our audiences. It’s learning earth science through play, if you will.”
In late autumn or early winter, the museum at 560 N. Maybelle Ave. is scheduled to move into its new home on the south end of Gathering Place, Vandiver said.
About 35% complete, the 50,000 square-foot museum will include 20,000 square feet of interactive exhibits and programming space.
Photos: Tulsa World’s people to watch 2021