Watch Now: Niche coffee product brainchild of Tulsa entrepreneur

Day dot labels help identify when stored food should be used by to prevent using products that could be unsafe for consumption.

“The day dots are soluble, and you just spray them off,” Duncan said. “That’s it. So, in my mind, it would be really cool if we had something like this in the coffee industry. I looked into it, and there was nothing that existed.”

To advance his instant coffee plan, he found a freeze-dryer on Facebook Marketplace in 2019 and drove to Arkansas to purchase it. He buys his soluble packaging from a company in Utah.

“The product, itself, is more geared toward the people who want to drink a cup of specialty coffee,” Duncan said. “They either want to take this with them or they are traveling to a place where they don’t know if there is any specialty coffee.”

TEDC Creative Capital and the Cherokee Nation helped him Duncan fund his startup.

“Tulsa is a fairly inexpensive place to be,” he said. “There are a lot of entrepreneurial-minded people here. There are a lot of different avenues for a person to start a business.

“As far as coffee and beer, we really set a bar for our industries.”

