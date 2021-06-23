Watch Now: Newest downtown redevelopment targets seven-decade-old Arco Building

When discussing her family's expectations for the long-vacated Arco Building, Jackie Price Johannsen isn't shy.

"It's going to be the Ritz-Carlton of apartment buildings," said Johannsen, president of Price Family Properties, which is refurbishing the structure.

PFP plans to modernize the six-story architectural gem, which was completed more than 70 years ago in the Art Deco District. The proposed redevelopment calls for retail space and about 80 apartments ranging from studios to three to four bedrooms. Three retail opportunities totaling 18,500 square feet will be available on the ground floor.

The structure has sat empty for more than a decade at 119 E. Sixth St.

"The reason it's perfect for residential is that we're going to be able to put 80 parking spaces in the basement," Johannsen said. "It's a U-shaped building from the third to sixth floors, so there is so much light throughout the building and everyone will have views and light and tons of windows."

Residents also will have access to a fitness room, on-site storage, a common space with a kitchen and lounge area and private decks on the third floor and rooftop.