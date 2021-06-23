Watch Now: Newest downtown redevelopment targets seven-decade-old Arco Building

When discussing her family's expectations for the long-vacated Arco Building, Jackie Price Johannsen isn't shy.
"It's going to be the Ritz-Carlton of apartment buildings," said Johannsen, president of Price Family Properties, which is refurbishing the structure.
PFP plans to modernize the six-story architectural gem, which was completed more than 70 years ago in the Art Deco District. The proposed redevelopment calls for retail space and about 80 apartments ranging from studios to three to four bedrooms. Three retail opportunities totaling 18,500 square feet will be available on the ground floor.
The structure has sat empty for more than a decade at 119 E. Sixth St.
"The reason it's perfect for residential is that we're going to be able to put 80 parking spaces in the basement," Johannsen said. "It's a U-shaped building from the third to sixth floors, so there is so much light throughout the building and everyone will have views and light and tons of windows."
Residents also will have access to a fitness room, on-site storage, a common space with a kitchen and lounge area and private decks on the third floor and rooftop.
This will be the fourth residential transformation PFP has undertaken downtown, joining the completed Transok Building and 111 Lofts and the Oil Capitol Building, set to be finished toward the end of this year. Arco is set to be completed around the beginning of 2023, Johannsen said.
"There is a demand," she said of the multifamily element. "We have seen a constant flow of people. On the residential side, it is rockin' and rollin'. We have seen inquiries from people all over the country, be it New York, San Francisco, Boston, Austin (Texas), Washington, D.C.
"Some people are moving because of the Whirlpool factory. There are new jobs being created here. Tulsa has just really made a name for itself with the Gathering Place, with the Tulsa Remote program and all of the amazing things it has to offer: affordability, accessibility. We really think the downtown living piece is important."
Constructed as an office building, it was completed in 1949 as headquarters for Service Pipeline Company. The structure later was named after Arco (Atlantic Richfield Company), which left Tulsa in 1985.
The first-floor exterior was finished with 45 tons of Cold Spring Diamond Gray granite from Minnesota, and the entrance vestibules are of Vert Champdepraz stone from France. Marble was used liberally in the corridors and in special color combinations.
The walls of the lobby feature Italian marble and every floor has a different marble in its elevator lobby.
Johannsen, her husband and their two young children moved from midtown to 111 Lofts about a month and a half ago. They plan to eventually reside in the renovated Arco.
"We are the definition of live, work and play," she said. "We live downtown. We walk our son to school. We walk to our office. We walk to where we go to dinner at night. This lends itself to being a place where people can live, work and play."