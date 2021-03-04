Watch Now: New Jenks development to feature restaurants, coffee shop

JENKS — In roughly a year, investors led by developer Josh McFarland transformed a run-down strip center into Melody Lane, featuring places where both children and adults can congregate.
He announced the complement to the project Thursday.
Melody Courts is a 15,000-square-foot development just west of Elm Street along Main Street. Confirmed tenants are Barracuda Staffing, Which Wich Superior Sandwiches, Paciugo, a gelato and specialty coffee shop; Marucci Bat Company and a startup taco and margarita restaurant.
"We wanted to make Jenks not a place that everybody thinks is the antique capital of the world," said McFarland, owner of Jenks-based Red Dog Construction. "… So we came on this side of town and said, 'Let's create our own district over here and try to make it as vibrant as we can.' We feel like we're on a good path to do that."
Melody Courts will feed off the adjacent, 52,000-square-foot Melody Lane and its businesses: The Cape Brewing Company, entertainment venue The Backyard, Jenks Martial Arts Academy, Select Fitness and The Sports Armory, an after-school athletics enhancement center.
"This is a rare property in that all of our tenants at this site are also owners of the property," McFarland said. "That's really exciting for us as a developer, as somebody that's typically a landlord that has tenants.
"When you have somebody that's an owner of the property, it makes it pretty unique and better. Everybody takes care of it in the Jenks way. We want things to be clean, nice, tidy and looking sharp. That's going to happen with this site."
About 300 kids pass through The Sports Armory daily, McFarland said.
"In this building here (Melody Lane), you can send your kids and they can be built into athletes and they can go next door and they can have their confidence built with martial arts," Jenks City Councilor Cory Box said. "Then, they go can go next door and build their bodies and their health.
"If they're old enough, they can go grab a beer when they're done. This is a wonderful family environment that we have here. This (Melody Courts) is a perfect complement to it."
Melody Courts is located at the site of a retired gas station, land for which was cleared last month. Additional properties in the district have been purchased and are being upgraded, including Melody Plaza at 715 W. Main. Also, football fields located behind both the retail center and new development will be improved and branded as Melody Park.
Melody Courts is scheduled to be completed sometime this year.
"You hear a lot about the word 'vision,' City Councilor Kaye Lynn said. "This is a vision that's come to fruition."