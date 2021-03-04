Watch Now: New Jenks development to feature restaurants, coffee shop

"When you have somebody that's an owner of the property, it makes it pretty unique and better. Everybody takes care of it in the Jenks way. We want things to be clean, nice, tidy and looking sharp. That's going to happen with this site."

About 300 kids pass through The Sports Armory daily, McFarland said.

"In this building here (Melody Lane), you can send your kids and they can be built into athletes and they can go next door and they can have their confidence built with martial arts," Jenks City Councilor Cory Box said. "Then, they go can go next door and build their bodies and their health.

"If they're old enough, they can go grab a beer when they're done. This is a wonderful family environment that we have here. This (Melody Courts) is a perfect complement to it."

Melody Courts is located at the site of a retired gas station, land for which was cleared last month. Additional properties in the district have been purchased and are being upgraded, including Melody Plaza at 715 W. Main. Also, football fields located behind both the retail center and new development will be improved and branded as Melody Park.

Melody Courts is scheduled to be completed sometime this year.