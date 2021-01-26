Watch Now: Mint Turbines in Stroud announces $5 million expansion, new partnership with GE

STROUD — Mint Turbines is set to celebrate its 40th anniversary in May by dedicating a $5 million expansion.

The airplane and helicopter engine repair company announced those plans Tuesday as a result of a new partnership with General Electric.

Mint Turbines has signed a deal to become restricted category and public-use markets T700 licensed maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) provider for GE.

It will allow the Oklahoma aviation company to refurbish an original hangar that had been used for storage.

"We will put in a state-of-the-art test cell," Mint General Manager David Norton said. "It will be installed in back right next to the current fuel farm that houses our other two test cells."

Mint will add up to 30 jobs to its current staff of 42. The new positions will pay between $20 and $30 an hour, Norton said.

"Currently, there are 600 engines operating out there under restricted class in the world," he said. "We will be able to service all of those. It's about two to three a month probably at the mid-peak."

A total of 118 companies have been established or expanded in Oklahoma the past two years, according to Sean Kouplen, the state Secretary of Commerce and Workforce Development.