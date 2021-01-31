Watch Now: MidAmerica Industrial Park flexes manufacturing might with retail, residential expansion

But its anchor business remains Google.

In June 2019, the California-based internet services firm announced a $600 million expansion of its data center at MAIP pushing to $3 billion its total investment in Mayes County. Google’s campus in Oklahoma employs more than 500 and is the company’s second largest in the world, trailing only the one in Iowa.

“All indications are they are happy and they are pleased with MidAmerica, as communicated by the president and CEO (Sundar Pichai) when he came in and said this was a great place to be,” Stewart said “Our goal is to help them grow. And we’ve done that. It is evidenced by their continued efforts to expand.”

A benefactor of that growth is Pryor Public Schools.

A few years before Google built its first data center in 2011, the total assessed property value inside the boundaries of the school district was less than $100 million. Now, that net valuation is $734,562,487, according to Mayes County Assessor Lisa Melchior, allowing Pryor to be one of the few Oklahoma districts not dependent on state aid.