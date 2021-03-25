Watch Now: MedWise Urgent Care opens facility this week in Tulsa

MedWise Urgent Care, a QuikTrip health care venture, opened an urgent and preventive health care facility this week at 6336 E. Admiral Place in Tulsa.

"QuikTrip is beloved in Tulsa because everything they do is done with a high standard of excellence," Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a statement.

"They provide great service and great products and are routinely ranked as one of the best employers in America. I’m excited for their entrance into the health care industry and can’t wait to see the benefits I know this will yield for Tulsans in all parts of our city."

A total of 15 urgent care clinics are planned for the greater Tulsa region. They will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.

The first clinic to open at Admiral Place and Sheridan Road, about 4,000 square feet, will employ 10-15 people, officials have said.

"We're really committed that we make sure we put MedWise Urgent Care in locations that are convenient and accessible for all the people who need us," Patrick Aguilar, chief medical officer at MedWise, in a video about the new centers released by the mayor's office.