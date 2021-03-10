Watch Now: Mayor Bynum launches Pay Equity Pledge for Tulsa employers

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum celebrated the righting of wrongs Wednesday during the launch of his Pay Equity Pledge.

Created in partnership with the Mayor’s Commission on the Status of Women in 2021, the Pay Equity Pledge is a voluntary, employer-led initiative designed to close the gender pay gap in the city of Tulsa.

The pledge grew from an annual pay equity audit established a few years ago for city of Tulsa employees. Though not a mirror of the pledge, that audit makes municipal employees eligible to have their pay increased if it's found to be outside their pay equity comparison group as determined by Human Resources.

"They (Commission on the Status of Women members) made a great point and said that should not end with the city government," Bynum said during a news conference at the Central Center in Centennial Park. "That should be something that we challenge every organization, every employer in town to do the same way."

Thirteen employers have signed the pledge thus far.

"This we hope is just the very beginning of a tidal wave of organizations and great employers here in Tulsa saying that they, too, ought to do what they can do to make their organizations a place of equal pay for equal work," Bynum said.