Watch Now: Making the leap — Some pivot to entrepreneurship in wake of pandemic

Given a chance to reevaluate their earning potential — as well as the quality of their lives — during the COVID-19 pandemic, some have collected unemployment and haven’t returned to work. Others are going back to school to learn new skills or moving into jobs with less stress.

Many, however, have chosen to be their own bosses.

“Nothing is guaranteed,” said Bri Seeley, an entrepreneur coach based in Tulsa. “You could walk into your employer tomorrow and they could fire you. So, would you rather be at the mercy of someone else and in someone else’s hands or would you rather have the power to control your circumstances and your outcome?”

Seeley in 2017 wrote a book titled “Permission to Leap,” which examines the journey of those moving out of their comfort zone and realizing a vision.

At her job, Seeley counsels primarily women, who she said represented 80 percent of the people who left the workforce last year.

“A lot of women are starting to realize that what they need to feel fulfilled in their lives is not being met by their job,” she said. “For so long, so many us have been raised to believe you just suck it up. You just do it because you have to do it. You have to make a living.