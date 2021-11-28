Watch Now: Local, state truckers caught in national supply chain woes: 'You're just at the mercy of the problem'

“There are only so many deep-water ports where those ships can go an unload their cargo and that is why you are seeing the catastrophe you are seeing,” he said.

The Tulsa Port of Catoosa has not experienced such backlogs because nearly all of its traffic are open barges that carry products such as bulk steel, grain and fertilizer; not cargo containers.

The huge ships arriving in deep-water ports such as LA/Long Beach cannot traverse the 445-mile McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System from New Orleans to Catoosa, but Yarbrough said some barges that are able to navigate MKARNS could potentially carry up to 40 cargo containers.

However, companies have not found it economically feasible, nor are willing to wait, for the eight-day journey from the Gulf to Catoosa. Not to mention a potential trip from Asia with a 6,000-mile detour from outside the southern U.S. West Coast through the Panama Canal to New Orleans, to do so, he said.

That could change at some point in the future, Yarbrough said.

“If director David Yarbrough and my board have anything to say about it, we will have that traffic,” he said.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.