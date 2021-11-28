Watch Now: Local, state truckers caught in national supply chain woes: 'You're just at the mercy of the problem'

Supply chain bottlenecks that have retailers fearing empty shelves this holiday season are also leaving in limbo much of the state and local trucking industry — already struggling with its own driver shortage.
“You’re not really part of the problem, you’re just at the mercy of the problem and you’re just waiting … so you can do your part,” said Jim Newport, president and CEO of the Oklahoma Trucking Association, which represents trucking industry interests across the state.
Global supply chain problems plaguing shipping companies, ports and trucking companies have been well-documented in the past several months by the Associated Press and other national news outlets.
The problems are complex and multifaceted, with some claiming they stem from a huge, pent-up demand for consumer goods following the COVID-19 pandemic and cogs in the supply chain, with many U.S. storage and delivery industries not prepared for such demand.
The AP reported the pent-up demand that followed the economic recovery is still tilted toward goods like furniture, toys, electronics and cars — all delivered by truck or railroad — and less toward movies, concerts and restaurants. Although services spending has grown in recent months, it isn’t nearly enough to close the gap, the AP reported.
A recent “60 Minutes” segment showed thousands shipping containers stacked to the gills and just sitting at the California ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach — with shipping, rail and trucking companies and port officials all blaming one another for days-long delays of delivery by ship, and distribution by truck and rail.
AP and “60 Minutes” photos and video have shown hundreds of semi-tractor trailer trucks lined up near ports of LA/Long Beach — through which 40% of international goods are shipped to the U.S. — parked and waiting to load and unload shipments.
“We can all point figures and do the blame game and still have empty shelves,” Newport said.
“When we say things like the supply chain, … we’re really talking about a delicate dance, and every link needs optimization,” he said.
Newport said the trucking industry isn’t the main problem with supply issues, but a national shortage of drivers has not helped.
He said before the pandemic hit, the U.S. had a shortage of about 50,000 commercial truck drivers. About 2 million semi-tractor trucks operate in the U.S., according to truckinginfo.net.
Now, that shortage is about 80,000 truck drivers, he said.
“During the pandemic, we all shut down — and not all (drivers) returned back to the market,” he said.
Robert Ragan is chief financial officer of Tulsa-based Melton Trucking Lines, which operates about 1,200 trucks and moves more flatbed freight than any other trucking company in the country, he said.
Melton had about 1,350 drivers when the pandemic hit, but the company lost about 250 as it wore on, Ragan said.
“Not to get political here, but when the government aid and support came available for workers, many of our guys choose to receive the benefits and not work (anymore),” he said.
Ragan said Melton has increased driver pay by 20% in the past 10 months. Many are now making $75,000 per year, he said.
“And we’re still having a hard time filling the trucks (with drivers),” he said.
“Our labor costs are up significantly, so we’re of course passing it on to our customers.”
Oklahoma has about 10,000 registered licensed truck drivers that claim residence in the state, Newport said.
The majority of drivers, he said, are independent contractors, who often spend two to four weeks on the road at a time.
“That is a different lifestyle than for most of us, who are in our own beds every night,” Newport said.
He said that in addition to financial and other incentives, the driver shortage could be alleviated if a federal rule was changed.
Currently, only those age 21 or older can obtain a license to legally drive commercial vehicles across state lines.
Those ages 18-20 with a state commercial driver’s license can drive hundreds of miles delivering products within states such as Oklahoma and Texas but cannot legally cross state lines due to the rule, Newport said.
“In the crush of workflow requests, everyone needs skilled workers,” he said.
“If you’re already 21, you’ve probably entered the workforce in some other area,” he said, noting that a change in the federal rule could help alleviate the truck driver shortage problem.
He said the average age of truck drivers is about 58, with many “looking towards terming out.” That also could further increase the driver shortage, he said.
Meanwhile, both Newport and Ragan said there are no easy answers to the current supply problems.
“There’s just so many links in the (supply) chain. So many links are connected, and it’s just exacerbated by the truck driver shortage,” Ragan said.
Ragan said that even though some specific goods caught up in bottlenecks — such as at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach — may not face direct delays to Oklahoma, basic products such as computer chips will be affected.
“Even if we’re not necessarily pulling the containers out of the port … a lot of those are commodities are put into other products. If you are sourcing materials from overseas, you are risking a supply shortage,” Ragan said.
“We are one link in that supply,” Newport said.
“We as a country … we have seen how important they (truck drivers) are during the pandemic,” Newport said. “They have never stopped. They continue to bring us everything we need. They have really made a difference for everyone.”
What about the Port of Catoosa?
Tulsa Port of Catoosa Director David Yarbrough called the current supply chain bottlenecks “the perfect storm,” because customers want products fast and almost all goods from overseas — many from Asia — are carried by giant ships holding thousands of cargo containers at a time.
“There are only so many deep-water ports where those ships can go an unload their cargo and that is why you are seeing the catastrophe you are seeing,” he said.
The Tulsa Port of Catoosa has not experienced such backlogs because nearly all of its traffic are open barges that carry products such as bulk steel, grain and fertilizer; not cargo containers.
The huge ships arriving in deep-water ports such as LA/Long Beach cannot traverse the 445-mile McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System from New Orleans to Catoosa, but Yarbrough said some barges that are able to navigate MKARNS could potentially carry up to 40 cargo containers.
However, companies have not found it economically feasible, nor are willing to wait, for the eight-day journey from the Gulf to Catoosa. Not to mention a potential trip from Asia with a 6,000-mile detour from outside the southern U.S. West Coast through the Panama Canal to New Orleans, to do so, he said.
That could change at some point in the future, Yarbrough said.
“If director David Yarbrough and my board have anything to say about it, we will have that traffic,” he said.