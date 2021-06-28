Watch Now: Local company developing $12 million hotel at Tulsa International Airport

A Tulsa-based company is planning a new $12 million hotel at Tulsa International Airport.

The former Clarion Inn, which closed in March 2020, is being razed to make room for about a 100-unit, Hilton-branded hotel being developed by Promise Hotels.

"The Clarion basically served its needs," Promise Hotels President and CEO Pete Patel said. "It was built in 1964. We're going to have a new product there with a fresh brand. It will definitely help serve the need for travelers at the airport for the next 40 to 60 years."

Promise Hotels, which operated the Clarion for about 10 years, also owns the Hilton Garden Inn, across the street from the proposed hotel.

The new, four-story facility will be either a Hampton Inn or a Home2 Suites and feature meeting rooms, a swimming pool and fitness center, Patel said.

Demolition on the Clarion is set to be finished by Aug. 1, Alexis Higgins, CEO of Tulsa International Airport, said this month at a meeting of the Tulsa Airports Improvement Trust.

Construction on the new hotel is scheduled to start in the first quarter of 2022, with completion expected in 2023, Patel said.