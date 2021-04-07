Watch Now: Local American Airlines maintenance base readying long-idled planes for flight

Plane re-activation takes about three to four days, Sangricco said.

"We've had to apply manpower for the past year toward this project over and above that of our normal maintenance program here at Tulsa base," he said. "Fortunately, we have a significant large group of professionals here that do a great job. Our technicians and our support groups are wonderful."

Larry Toering, a flight operations technical captain on the Boeing 737 and 777, supports maintenance operations on return-to-service aircraft.

He said the pandemic "caught us off guard and set us back initially … But we are obviously coming back. It's great to see people coming out and starting to fly again. It's great to start to see a light at the end of the tunnel.

"Part of what we are doing is everything focuses on safety … When it comes to the flight side, even beyond what the FAA and the manufacturers recommend, we even take that a step further and are actually doing these maintenance validation flights now prior to the aircraft entering revenue service, just to absolutely make sure that when we put the aircraft into the air under air loads, etcetera, as we're flying that we have absolute normal operations of the aircraft. Because safety is paramount."