Watch Now: Ground broken for $60 million, mixed-use Market District project

Chris Ellison is the developer behind the proposed $60 million NOMA — North of Market — project unveiled Wednesday.

But its inspiration is his wife, he said.

Elizabeth Frame Ellison is president and CEO of the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation, the nonprofit that helped revitalize Route 66 by creating Mother Road Market (2018) and the Shops at Mother Road Market (2020).

"She had this idea that Route 66 was this low-hanging fruit, that it was a fantastic opportunity for the city to co-brand with," Chris Ellison, CEO of NOMA developer ITULSA LLC, said by phone. "That got her excited. She's in a position with the foundation where they were really looking to capitalize on some civic ideas, and she ran with that."

An attorney with many clients in the real estate arena, Chris Ellison envisioned how the couple could complement each other.

"Our work has always remained separate," he said. "We have different paths but have a holistic view of what it takes to build something. She's the driving force in creating this district, and she's really tackling it from some really charitable views in terms of inclusiveness and the way to decrease barriers for entrepreneurs.