Watch Now: Go behind the scenes with a driver for DoorDash and Uber Eats

Floyd documents the delivery by taking a photograph, but he can’t guarantee the meal’s contents.

“Especially with COVID, what has happened is that restaurants will seal up the bags,” he says. “Sometimes it’s a guessing game to know if I have everything. ...

“I usually explain to them that we can’t open bags, and they certainly don’t want us opening food.”

Floyd makes sure to update customers if the order is taking too long or he’s tied up by traffic.

“Since they know and you’re not leaving them in the dark, they are generally OK with that,” he said.

Keeping an eye on the bottom line

Idle time is spent in spots he can get in and out of in a hurry. On this Thursday, he pulls into a church parking lot in Brookside and waits on a payout that will maximize profit while minimizing fuel consumption.

“Considering where gas prices are, I like to make at least a dollar a mile or more,” he says.

An order from KEO to Maple Ridge pushes him to $23 in his first hour of work. He declines a Torchy’s pickup before accepting an order at a sushi eatery, which leaves him waiting about 15 minutes.