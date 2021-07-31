Watch Now: Go behind the scenes with a driver for DoorDash and Uber Eats

Ryan Floyd has a full-time gig as a bank accountant, but he wanted to try to make a second job add up.
Thus far, it has.
Closing in on three years moonlighting on as food deliverer, Floyd drives a 2019 Jeep Cherokee essentially purchased by his stints with the DoorDash and Uber Eats platforms.
“I used to use the delivery apps a lot,” said Floyd, 43. “I was thinking about ways to earn some extra money to pay down debt. So, I signed up to give it a try.
“I really like it. I’ve been able to pay off quite a bit of debt. It’s also helping me pay for vacations. It’s been great extra money for me.”
The food delivery market has expanded substantially the past few years.
With a market share of 55%, DoorDash dominates the sector in the United States, followed by Uber Eats at about 22%, according to statista.com.
Route optimization technologies have led to faster and cheaper deliveries, and COVID-19 has jettisoned the industry years into the future as millions of consumers in lockdown ordered food online for the first time.
Online food delivery revenue has been rising since 2017, according to statista.com. Revenue reached more than $53 billion U.S. dollars in 2019; by 2024, the figure is predicted to exceed $85 billion.
An independent contractor, Floyd has schlepped about 2,800 meals in nearly three years with DoorDash and Uber Eats. He typically logs about 10 to 15 hours a week, getting behind the wheel one or two weekdays and picking up a weekend shift.
Floyd is paid by delivery but can be tipped, as well.
“I try to keep my miles as low as possible and take as many high-dollar orders as I can,” he says.
Putting the wheels in motion
It’s suppertime in Tulsa on a Thursday, and Floyd has changed from his bank attire to shorts and a red DoorDash shirt.
Although he lives in Jenks, he typically starts deliveries in midtown because of the proximity to his day job and a slew of nearby restaurants. Floyd logs into the app at 5:34 p.m. and moments later declines an order that would have paid him $7.25 to drive to Sand Springs.
“You just take the orders that make sense to you,” he said.
Bingo.
At 5:37 p.m., Floyd green-lights a pickup from McDonald’s, which is less than a half-mile away. He grabs the customer’s Big Mac meal and two Happy Meals, puts the address into his GPS, and departs for a destination a couple of miles away, ultimately leaving the food on a stoop, as instructed.
Floyd documents the delivery by taking a photograph, but he can’t guarantee the meal’s contents.
“Especially with COVID, what has happened is that restaurants will seal up the bags,” he says. “Sometimes it’s a guessing game to know if I have everything. ...
“I usually explain to them that we can’t open bags, and they certainly don’t want us opening food.”
Floyd makes sure to update customers if the order is taking too long or he’s tied up by traffic.
“Since they know and you’re not leaving them in the dark, they are generally OK with that,” he said.
Keeping an eye on the bottom line
Idle time is spent in spots he can get in and out of in a hurry. On this Thursday, he pulls into a church parking lot in Brookside and waits on a payout that will maximize profit while minimizing fuel consumption.
“Considering where gas prices are, I like to make at least a dollar a mile or more,” he says.
An order from KEO to Maple Ridge pushes him to $23 in his first hour of work. He declines a Torchy’s pickup before accepting an order at a sushi eatery, which leaves him waiting about 15 minutes.
“Sometimes, the only thing that will slow you down is the restaurant,” said Floyd, who plans to knock off around 9:30 p.m. “But it’s still been a good night so far.”
They typically are.
Driving while listening to podcasts relaxes Floyd, so he says the pace of the job suits him. But make no mistake. No minute or penny is wasted.
He takes along snacks that serve as his supper. He coordinates bathroom breaks with restaurant stops, and he programs his GPS to exclude routes with a toll road.
Occasional surprises break up the routine.
Shortly before Christmas in 2019, a woman who already tipped him for a Top That! Pizza order handed him some cash. It turned out to be $60, the biggest patron bonus he has received.
“Most of my customers have been really great,” Floyd says. “The only time they are upset are when things might be missing or sometimes it takes awhile.
“There are always ups and downs. Some nights, you just don’t get that many orders, but other nights will make up for it. But you just kind of roll with it.”