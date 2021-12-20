Watch Now: Fruits of a long labor — Oasis Fresh Market grand opening emotional for advocates

In a climate of division, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said the store is a reminder of “what we accomplish when we focus on what we can do working together.”

He heaped praise on a pair of Oasis advocates, singling out the focus and tenacity of city councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper and the acumen of Rose Washington, head of the Tulsa Economic Development Corporation.

“Rose Washington is one of the great leaders in our city ever,” he said. “She just finds a way to get things done.

“… This is a former chair of the Kansas City Federal Reserve who knows every person operating a business in there (Shoppes on Peoria), the challenges they’ve had to deal with and has coached them on how to be successful. She has a mind for high finance but also for the boots-on-the-ground needs of business growth in Tulsa.”

Funding for the market was through the Tulsa Development Authority, the city of Tulsa through HUD’s Community Development Block Grant program, The George Kaiser Family Foundation, the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Foundation, the Zarrow Family Foundation and the Arvest Bank Foundation.