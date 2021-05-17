Watch Now: Fruits of a long labor — Oasis Fresh Market grand opening emotional for advocates

Monday's event at 1725 N. Peoria Ave. seemed to have it all: a crowd of about 200, chants of "Oasis, Oasis" and a celebrity sighting in the form of "The King," Barry Switzer.
It was equal parts grocery store grand opening and victory lap for a years-long marathon.
"So many people have fought. So many people have cried out," said Aaron Johnson, owner of the new Oasis Fresh Market. "So many people have desired for this moment to take place. I'm so honored and I'm so grateful for not just this community but to serve north, east, south, west. I believe, man, this is a mark of the dawning of a new day."
The roughly $5 million, 16,500-square-foot Oasis Fresh Market will address the area's food desert.
Operated by the majority black-owned Eco Alliance Group, it will benefit principally low- and moderate-income people, according to guidelines approved by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
In Tulsa City Council District 1, where it is housed, 93% of the population has limited access to fresh, affordable and quality food, compared to 19% of other Tulsans, data shows.
In a climate of division, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said the store is a reminder of "what we accomplish when we focus on what we can do working together."
He heaped praise on a pair of Oasis advocates, singling out the focus and tenacity of city councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper and the acumen of Rose Washington, head of the Tulsa Economic Development Corporation.
"Rose Washington is one of the great leaders in our city ever," he said. "She just finds a way to get things done.
"… This is a former chair of the Kansas City Federal Reserve who knows every person operating a business in there (Shoppes on Peoria), the challenges they've had to deal with and has coached them on how to be successful. She has a mind for high finance but also for the boots-on-the-ground needs of business growth in Tulsa."
Funding for the market was through the Tulsa Development Authority, the city of Tulsa through HUD’s Community Development Block Grant program, The George Kaiser Family Foundation, the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Foundation, the Zarrow Family Foundation and the Arvest Bank Foundation.
"This project has not been without bumps and bruises and twists and turns," Washington said. "But one thing is for sure. We've pushed through every impediment, every obstacle. We jumped over every hurdle to reach this new beginning in food access for north Tulsa."
When she decided to run for Tulsa City Council in 2014, Hall-Harper made bringing a full-service, quality grocery store to her constituents her top priority. Four years later, she spearheaded a measure that that places restrictions on the construction of small-box discount "dollar" stores in a section of north Tulsa.
The market's fruition brought her to tears Monday.
"We had to ensure that the economic environment in this community was fair and balanced, where a full-service quality grocery store could survive," Hall-Harper said.
"In order to do that, we had to pass policy to form a moratorium on dollar stores and ultimately a Healthy Neighborhoods Overlay to stop not the existence of dollar stores … but rather the proliferation of dollar stores we know unequivocally, throughout this nation, forces grocery stores to close, creating food deserts.
"I strongly believe that we District 1, in Tulsa Oklahoma, have created a national best practice in addressing food insecurity in disenfranchised communities by implementing policy that encourages and support healthy food options and entrepreneurship. I believe that local neighborhood grocery store models will be the solution for food deserts in this country."
The councilor said she was "hippopotamus happy" and "peacock-proud" for District 1 residents.
"Know this: no longer will you have to drive out of your community to shop for healthy food," she said. "No longer will you have to depend on dollar stores to feed your families. This is our store, District 1, and you deserve this and so much more."
Photos: Oasis Fresh Market opens in a Tulsa food desert
Look inside the $5 million, 16,500-square-foot Oasis Fresh Market, 1725 N. Peoria Ave., that opens in Tulsa on May 17.
Justin Boyd works under a mural at the Oasis Fresh Market Wednesday, May 12, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla. The grocery store is located at 1717 North P…
Tomatoes in the produce section at the Oasis Fresh Market Wednesday, May 12, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla. The grocery store is located at 1717 North P…
The groundbreaking of Project Oasis, a new grocery store at 1717 N. Peoria.
Xavier Kelley works in the produce section at the Oasis Fresh Market Wednesday, May 12, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla. The grocery store is located at 1…
The Oasis Fresh Market Wednesday, May 12, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla. The grocery store is located at 1717 North Peoria Ave.
Gina Green works in the meat department at the Oasis Fresh Market Wednesday, May 12, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla. The grocery store is located at 1717…
Xavier Kelley works in the produce section at the Oasis Fresh Market.
Gina Green works in the meat department at the Oasis Fresh Market at 1725 North Peoria Ave., which will have its grand opening Monday morning.
Xavier Kelley works in the produce section at the Oasis Fresh Market.
Owner A.J. Johnson speaks about the Oasis Fresh Market, which he hopes will be a community centerpiece on North Peoria Avenue.
