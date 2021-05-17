Watch Now: Fruits of a long labor — Oasis Fresh Market grand opening emotional for advocates

Monday's event at 1725 N. Peoria Ave. seemed to have it all: a crowd of about 200, chants of "Oasis, Oasis" and a celebrity sighting in the form of "The King," Barry Switzer.

It was equal parts grocery store grand opening and victory lap for a years-long marathon.

"So many people have fought. So many people have cried out," said Aaron Johnson, owner of the new Oasis Fresh Market. "So many people have desired for this moment to take place. I'm so honored and I'm so grateful for not just this community but to serve north, east, south, west. I believe, man, this is a mark of the dawning of a new day."

The roughly $5 million, 16,500-square-foot Oasis Fresh Market will address the area's food desert.

Operated by the majority black-owned Eco Alliance Group, it will benefit principally low- and moderate-income people, according to guidelines approved by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

In Tulsa City Council District 1, where it is housed, 93% of the population has limited access to fresh, affordable and quality food, compared to 19% of other Tulsans, data shows.

In a climate of division, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said the store is a reminder of "what we accomplish when we focus on what we can do working together."