Watch Now: Finalists chosen for Evans-Fintube redevelopment project in Greenwood District

Four groups have been selected to design proposals for the redevelopment of the Evans-Fintube site in the Greenwood District.
The city of Tulsa, the Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity and the Evans-Fintube Steering Committee said the groups may move to the formal request for proposals stage.
The 11-acre site, which houses the historic Oklahoma Ironworks building on the corner of Archer Street and Lansing Avenue, is being eyed for housing units and commercial and retail space.
In April, city officials requested qualifications from potential developers to see who had the best ability to take on the project.
Already under construction on the grounds is the BMX USA Arena.
"I am thrilled to announce the selection of these four teams to move to the Proposal phase for the Evans-Fintube Redevelopment," Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a statement. "This project has been years in the making, and this announcement is another major milestone on the path to creating a mixed-use destination district that honors the history of Greenwood and this site."
The groups making the short list are Be Good Development of Tulsa; E Smith Legacy of Dallas, Rose Rock of Tulsa and Pivot Project of Oklahoma City; L+M of New York and McCormack Baron Salazar of St. Louis; and Twenty20 Management of Tulsa.
After several community meetings, selection of the developer is targeted for late November or early December.
"We have found four strong teams to compete for the opportunity to develop a new neighborhood that reflects the spirit of Greenwood at the Evans-Fintube site," District 1 City Councilor and Council Chair Vanessa Hall-Harper said in a statement.
Hall-Harper also sits on the Evans-Fintube Steering Committee.
"I look forward to seeing each team engage with north Tulsa residents and local Black business partners to create a vision of a District that celebrates Black entrepreneurship and creates economic opportunity for the community that has been systematically devastated by events such as the 1921 Race Massacre, interstate expansion, redlining, urban renewal and eminent domain," she said.