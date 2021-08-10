Watch Now: Finalists chosen for Evans-Fintube redevelopment project in Greenwood District

Four groups have been selected to design proposals for the redevelopment of the Evans-Fintube site in the Greenwood District.

The city of Tulsa, the Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity and the Evans-Fintube Steering Committee said the groups may move to the formal request for proposals stage.

The 11-acre site, which houses the historic Oklahoma Ironworks building on the corner of Archer Street and Lansing Avenue, is being eyed for housing units and commercial and retail space.

In April, city officials requested qualifications from potential developers to see who had the best ability to take on the project.

Already under construction on the grounds is the BMX USA Arena.

"I am thrilled to announce the selection of these four teams to move to the Proposal phase for the Evans-Fintube Redevelopment," Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a statement. "This project has been years in the making, and this announcement is another major milestone on the path to creating a mixed-use destination district that honors the history of Greenwood and this site."