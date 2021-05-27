 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: Downtown fire-ravaged building next to Marshall Brewing tap room torn down
0 comments
Watch Now: Downtown fire-ravaged building next to Marshall Brewing tap room torn down

Watch Now: Downtown fire-ravaged building next to Marshall Brewing tap room torn down

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

What the Ale: Building next to Marshall Brewing's taproom comes down after Feb 16th fire destroyed it.

Marshall Brewing Company is seeing progress with the demolition of the fire-ravaged building next to them.

Ark Wrecking began tearing the burned structure down, which will expose a wall that Marshall has been waiting on to be inspected for structural damage that the wall may have occurred during the fire.

The three-alarm fire, which happened on Feb. 16 during a bitter cold blast, shuttered Marshall's taproom at 1742 E. Sixth St. but not its production facility, which is next door.

The demolition had numerous delays, most recently because of the City of Tulsa's computer hack, which put on hold the issuance of the demolition permit.

"Our contractors have done everything they can do. Once this comes down, we have to get an engineer's report to say the wall is stable and how to properly repair it, and then hopefully we can get the doors to the taproom back open," said Eric Marshall, founder and brewmaster of Marshall Brewing Co.

"This process to say it's been a nightmare is probably an understatement. Hopefully, things are going to be on the up and up. This is definitely progress in the right direction. Hopefully, we'll be back having beers in the taproom soon and we're looking forward to it," said Marshall.

Future plans for the demolished building area are not yet known. 

tom.gilbert@tulsaworld.com

0 comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Why you should start saving for retirement in your twenties

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief Photographer

I joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. I lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. I'm married to Karen Gilbert and have three grown children. Phone: 918-581-8349

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News