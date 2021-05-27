Watch Now: Downtown fire-ravaged building next to Marshall Brewing tap room torn down

Marshall Brewing Company is seeing progress with the demolition of the fire-ravaged building next to them.

Ark Wrecking began tearing the burned structure down, which will expose a wall that Marshall has been waiting on to be inspected for structural damage that the wall may have occurred during the fire.

The three-alarm fire, which happened on Feb. 16 during a bitter cold blast, shuttered Marshall's taproom at 1742 E. Sixth St. but not its production facility, which is next door.

The demolition had numerous delays, most recently because of the City of Tulsa's computer hack, which put on hold the issuance of the demolition permit.

"Our contractors have done everything they can do. Once this comes down, we have to get an engineer's report to say the wall is stable and how to properly repair it, and then hopefully we can get the doors to the taproom back open," said Eric Marshall, founder and brewmaster of Marshall Brewing Co.