Watch Now: Developer creates places to work, live in Pearl District

About a decade ago, Luis Santiago sank money into a 5,600-square-foot project that now houses his painting firm headquarters and a Brazilian jiu jitsu school.

“I invested in that lot with the Santiago building,” he said of the facility at 210 S. Trenton Ave. “But I felt like I needed to do more and expand a little bit of what I started here.”

So, Santiago created its architectural sibling.

Across the street he recently opened Corten Yard, a $1.3 million, 6,200-square-foot facility at 1545 E. Second St. The mixed-use project contains seven units ranging from 600 to 1,100 square feet and already boasts two tenants: Metric Hair Studio and Balancing Act Accounting.

“Being in the Pearl District, there is an attitude toward living and working space,” said Santiago, owner of Santiago Painting. “When I bought this lot 10 years ago, that was the vision for the area.

“These units initially were living spaces. But they have turned out to office-work areas for small businesses.”

Corten Yard gets its name from the Corten flat and corrugated steel from which the structure is fashioned. Sometimes known as weathered steel, the material is a group of steel alloys often used in exterior construction.