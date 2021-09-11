Watch Now: Cryptobanking makes Tulsa-based Vast into nationally noticed high-tech firm

Vast Bank has hired an additional 30 or so employees — many in the tech and financial fields — and plans to hire at least 30 to 50 more, he said.

While some of those jobs may be remote and national, many will be in Tulsa and in Oklahoma, he said.

“What this did is our evolutionary transformation as a community bank,” he said, noting that only a few years ago, Vast Bank was known as Valley National Bank.

“Essentially, we’ve gone from a community bank to a high-path, high-tech firm, ... yet our focus is still going to be on community, the state of Oklahoma and the region,” Cavness said.

The past few weeks have been somewhat of a whirlwind, with Vast Bank offering new services like appointments for individuals who may know nothing about cryptocurrency, videoconferencing calls for interested parties, and even estate planning, he said.

“Nobody has had anything negative to say when we announced,” he said.

He also said the bank will remain a supporter of community events such as the Tulsa Tough bicycle races and the Tulsa Run, among others.