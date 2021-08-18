Watch Now: City officials hire consultant for Kirkpatrick Heights/Greenwood master plan

Municipal officials took concrete steps Tuesday toward addressing the redevelopment of long-neglected land in north Tulsa.
The city of Tulsa, the Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity and the Tulsa Development Authority announced that they have selected a Philadelphia-based firm to guide the growth of 56 acres in and around the Greenwood District. Authorities also identified a local 11-member Leadership Committee to steer that process.
Wallace Roberts Todd, an urban planning-design and architectural company, will oversee the Kirkpatrick Heights/Greenwood Master Plan, which will focus on land returned to the TDA in a 2018 settlement with the University Center at Tulsa Authority.
The conceptual Master Plan will provide strategies for incremental development with a mix of uses. It also intends to serve as a model for equitable and inclusive development.
“This is much bigger than just your typical land-use planning process,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said Tuesday at a news conference. “This has the potential to be a real, best practice for the whole nation in how a community can rally together in one place and determine what’s best for themselves in how a city government can utilize the resources it has to support that dream and that vision.”
Project goals include preserving and celebrating the legacy of Black Wall Street and the spirit of Black entrepreneurship, and promoting sustainable infill economic development that builds on the once-thriving commercial districts.
Objectives also include bridging physical divides and countering past isolation through improvements that lead to a pedestrian-friendly environment, safe streets and crossings, enhanced transit connections and visual access.
“We are excited and humbled to be a part of this initiative that has the potential to repair historical inequities and build on the momentum of local advocates to develop a plan that creates avenues for equitable investment and build generational wealth,” Garlen Capita, Wallace Roberts Todd’s urban designer and professional-in-charge, said in a statement.
“We are committed to a transparent planning process that ensures that the voices, memories and history of the Greenwood neighborhood are central to the conversation in developing a vision for the future.”
World Won Development will serve as Wallace Roberts Todd’s local engagement partner. The Kirkpatrick Heights Addition and Greenwood lie just north of downtown and the Inner Dispersal Loop. A former prominent black business district, Greenwood was decimated by the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre but was rebuilt in subsequent decades.
Recent generations have watched the area decline because of significant social and physical changes, including urban renewal, gentrification and the construction of Interstate 244 through the community.
“That same spirit that burned down Greenwood in 1921, unfortunately, still exists today,” District 1 City Councilor and Leadership Committee member Vanessa Hall-Harper said at the news conference. “That same spirit that stole this land from Native Americans still exists today. The same spirit that stole this land from Freedmen still exists today. The name of the thief is simply white supremacy. …
“So where we stand today may very well be one of the most important projects to date in Greenwood’s history because what happens with this land could greatly impact the economic, social and political future of the Greenwood community.”
Leadership Committee members were chosen based on their current and past leadership in Greenwood and north Tulsa.
“We’ve been talking about this area and what it means for Greenwood and north Tulsa for quite some time,” Hall-Harper said. “Today, it is so exciting to see that talk move toward action.”
