Watch Now: City officials hire consultant for Kirkpatrick Heights/Greenwood master plan

Objectives also include bridging physical divides and countering past isolation through improvements that lead to a pedestrian-friendly environment, safe streets and crossings, enhanced transit connections and visual access.

“We are excited and humbled to be a part of this initiative that has the potential to repair historical inequities and build on the momentum of local advocates to develop a plan that creates avenues for equitable investment and build generational wealth,” Garlen Capita, Wallace Roberts Todd’s urban designer and professional-in-charge, said in a statement.

“We are committed to a transparent planning process that ensures that the voices, memories and history of the Greenwood neighborhood are central to the conversation in developing a vision for the future.”

World Won Development will serve as Wallace Roberts Todd’s local engagement partner. The Kirkpatrick Heights Addition and Greenwood lie just north of downtown and the Inner Dispersal Loop. A former prominent black business district, Greenwood was decimated by the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre but was rebuilt in subsequent decades.

Recent generations have watched the area decline because of significant social and physical changes, including urban renewal, gentrification and the construction of Interstate 244 through the community.