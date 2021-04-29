Watch Now: Century-old downtown Sinclair Building to get $15 million facelift after Ross Group purchase

"When we opted to purchase the Tulsa Club in 2015, the Sinclair Building seemed unattainable at the time," Warren Ross, CEO and president of Ross Group, said in a statement. "Fortunately, patience is enabling us to bring another historic property back to life for Tulsa.

"It’s been empty for too long, and we look forward to sharing the restoration of another historic landmark within our community."

Named after Sinclair Oil founder Harry Sinclair, the building encompasses eight stories, a mezzanine and penthouse, the living quarters of former building owner C.J. Morony. Ross Group plans to renovate the Beaux Arts-style building into at least 66 units that will provide workforce housing and include residences from studios to two-bedrooms.

Ross Group, which has partnered with Dallas-based design firm Merriman Anderson Architects, wants to modernize the structure while accentuating its historical aspects, including opulent stone lobbies and oak floors.

"It has that strong, brick horizontal masonry and those really symmetrical windows that kind of go up," Friedland said. "Those windows are going to make unique apartment spaces. There's going to be a lot of good natural light. Three of the four sides get strong, direct light throughout the day. The fourth one gets good indirect light and has good views still."