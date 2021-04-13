Watch Now: Broken Arrow Senior Center to undergo $3.6 million expansion

BROKEN ARROW — About 25 percent of older adults in Broken Arrow live alone, said Sean Simpson, who heads the Broken Arrow Senior Center.
A segment of that population is struggling with a divorce or the loss of a spouse.
"It's hard to integrate," Simpson said. "You might not have had to try to find a new friend since middle school. It happens when you set foot in there."
Part of the city since 1988, the Broken Arrow Senior Center celebrated a $3.6 million expansion Tuesday with the groundbreaking of a new 12,400-square-foot annex at 1801 S. Main Street.
Across the street from the original center, designed for residents 55-and-older, the new building will include two multipurpose rooms, a theater for 67 spectators, an exercise room and catering room. Paid for by voter-approved 2018 General Obligation Bonds, the project is expected to be completed by next summer.
The city is working with Broken Arrow Seniors, Inc., the nonprofit that occupies the current facility, on a revised use agreement and proposed programming at the new annex.
"BA Seniors is a lot more than walls and bricks and windows," Simpson said. "It is community. And community is what the senior center is all about."
The two-part municipal project encompasses a new one-story building, as well as parking and storm-water improvements. The 202-space parking lot will tie into the trail at Arrowhead Park Softball Complex to the east and serve as overflow parking for the park on evenings and weekends.
The project also will include storm sewer improvements around Arrowhead Park.
"Any time that you're No. 1 going to build a facility that's going to benefit the community, it's a great day," Broken Arrow City Manager Michael Spurgeon said. "Secondly, when you have the opportunity to expand the program and services offered to the seniors within Broken Arrow and the surrounding area, it's a great day."
Bravo Builders, LLC, will build the annex.
"Accolades go out to the city of Broken Arrow," City Councilor Johnnie Parks said. "I've been on the city council for many years. We've always supported our young people, our kids, our youth organizations. I consider us a young town, still … But we've also spent a lot of money and effort with our seniors.
"We've found and we see that if they can meet and have social activities, they stay healthier, they enjoy life more, they are excited about getting up in the mornings to come to the senior events. I'm really excited for them. It's our city's effort to push that forward."