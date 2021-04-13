Watch Now: Broken Arrow Senior Center to undergo $3.6 million expansion

BROKEN ARROW — About 25 percent of older adults in Broken Arrow live alone, said Sean Simpson, who heads the Broken Arrow Senior Center.

A segment of that population is struggling with a divorce or the loss of a spouse.

"It's hard to integrate," Simpson said. "You might not have had to try to find a new friend since middle school. It happens when you set foot in there."

Part of the city since 1988, the Broken Arrow Senior Center celebrated a $3.6 million expansion Tuesday with the groundbreaking of a new 12,400-square-foot annex at 1801 S. Main Street.

Across the street from the original center, designed for residents 55-and-older, the new building will include two multipurpose rooms, a theater for 67 spectators, an exercise room and catering room. Paid for by voter-approved 2018 General Obligation Bonds, the project is expected to be completed by next summer.

The city is working with Broken Arrow Seniors, Inc., the nonprofit that occupies the current facility, on a revised use agreement and proposed programming at the new annex.

"BA Seniors is a lot more than walls and bricks and windows," Simpson said. "It is community. And community is what the senior center is all about."