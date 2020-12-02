Watch Now: Boeing 737 Max gets thumbs-up on American Airlines flight to Tulsa

Tulsa served as a proving ground Wednesday for the long-shelved Boeing 737 Max, with American Airlines executives giving the jet's relaunch a ringing endorsement.
About 120 American Airlines employees, union officials and other guests flew on the aircraft from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport to Tech Ops-Tulsa, the carrier's largest maintenance base. Passengers termed the ride smooth, quiet and most importantly, uneventful.
Following two crashes that killed 346 people, regulators grounded the 737 Max worldwide in March 2019. The jet was recertified last month and is scheduled for a gradual return to service starting Dec. 29 with a flight from Miami, Florida, to New York.
"With aircraft now re-certified by the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration), the pilots at American Airlines have taken this aircraft and embraced it and done everything to work closely with our tech ops teams across the board to make sure that this airplane is ready for your family, for my family and all of our loved ones to get on board," said Erik Olund, who heads operations at the Tulsa base, the largest such aircraft maintenance facility in the world.
Landing in Tulsa about 11 a.m., the plane departed for DFW a few hours later. In the interim, American representatives discussed the Max's airworthiness during a tour of the Tulsa facility.
"It's been 20 months of hard labor because 346 people died in these crashes, and there were several more people affected by that," said Alan Johnson, American senior manager of fleet training and standards. "There's no way we can feel their pain or their loss or their anger because of their loss. But what we can do is try to honor their sacrifice moving forward, and I think that's what we've done."
During the Max's grounding, regulators zeroed in on a flight-control system called MCAS, which repeatedly pushed down the nose of the aircraft before both crashes. Boeing, which describes changes to the plane on its website, and the FAA say the system has been made less powerful and easier for pilots to override.
"We're the ones that feel the safest," said Capt. Pete Gamble, who piloted the plane from DFW. "As the pilots feel the safest, hopefully that will transfer back to the passengers because it is a very safe airplane.
"It is the most scrutinized airplane ever in the industry — and for good reason. But now we're at a point where the history of aviation is all about fixing problems and making it better. And this airplane rises to the top on that, in my opinion."
American's entire Max fleet of 24 was stored and maintained at Tech Ops-Tulsa during their grounding, a task that thus far has amounted to more than 64,000 work hours, Olund said.
"The Max is part of the brand of Tulsa base," he said. "It is our DNA. This airplane is just as important as all of our other programs. It's really the staple of everything we're doing right now.
"For us, it's never good to have airplanes grounded and the pandemic has not been good in that sense. But it's never good to have an airplane grounded that you just can't physically fly. Now that we have that ability, with this airplane being re-certified and safe, it's really great to get this airplane back."
