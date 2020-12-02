Watch Now: Boeing 737 Max gets thumbs-up on American Airlines flight to Tulsa

During the Max's grounding, regulators zeroed in on a flight-control system called MCAS, which repeatedly pushed down the nose of the aircraft before both crashes. Boeing, which describes changes to the plane on its website, and the FAA say the system has been made less powerful and easier for pilots to override.

"We're the ones that feel the safest," said Capt. Pete Gamble, who piloted the plane from DFW. "As the pilots feel the safest, hopefully that will transfer back to the passengers because it is a very safe airplane.

"It is the most scrutinized airplane ever in the industry — and for good reason. But now we're at a point where the history of aviation is all about fixing problems and making it better. And this airplane rises to the top on that, in my opinion."

American's entire Max fleet of 24 was stored and maintained at Tech Ops-Tulsa during their grounding, a task that thus far has amounted to more than 64,000 work hours, Olund said.

"The Max is part of the brand of Tulsa base," he said. "It is our DNA. This airplane is just as important as all of our other programs. It's really the staple of everything we're doing right now.