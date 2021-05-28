Watch now: Black Wall Street Memorial March keeps eye on justice during Race Massacre commemoration

The roughly one-mile march went largely down Greenwood Avenue before ending up at the Black Wall Street Memorial monument at the Greenwood Cultural Center. There, a number of speakers addressed the crowd, including Solomon-Simmons, Tulsa City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper and State Rep. Regina Goodwin.

"Whether you realize it our not, you are walking on sacred ground," Hall-Harper said. "Blood was shed right where you are standing. You have to remember that.

"I thank my brothers who are not black and sisters who are not black for coming because we are made up of all nationalities. We want to share love."

But the councilor added that blacks continue to struggle for justice.

"…It's like we are expected to accept second-class citizenship in this country. And we refuse to do that. We will continue to demand our humanity in this country but certainly in the city of Tulsa. The city of Tulsa has failed to do right in this situation."

Goodwin paid homage to the survivor centenarians, calling them "treasures" of Tulsa.