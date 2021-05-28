Watch now: Black Wall Street Memorial March keeps eye on justice during Race Massacre commemoration

With a steady drumbeat, colorful regalia, horse-drawn carriage and estimated thousand-plus participants, Friday's Black Wall Street Memorial March had ample pageantry.
But event principals made one thing clear; it was no celebration.
"For some people, this is about concerts. It's about a Disneyland experience," said Damario Solomon-Simmons, a Tulsa attorney representing the survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. "It's about raising money and buildings that will benefit south Tulsa. But for us, it's about our people. It's about the blood that ran down this street. It's about these people running for their lives."
The Black Wall Street March kicked off a multi-day commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the massacre.
"This is a crime scene, and we will not tolerate anyone trying to exploit our survivors, our descendants and our community any longer," Solomon-Simmons said. "They can attack me but they cannot attack our movement because our movement is righteous. It's justice. It is timely."
Diversity educator Safisha Hill traveled from Dallas to participate in the march.
"This is important because we have to honor our ancestors," she said. "We have been hiding the fact that 100 years ago, this area was bombed. It was on fire."
In 1921, white mobs burned and destroyed 35 blocks of Tulsa’s bustling Greenwood neighborhood, killing at least 37 people. Black Wall Street rebuilt itself and reached its peak following World War II, only to begin a gradual decline.
"It's all about economics," Hill said. "We have to understand that that's where it comes from. Black folks were getting very powerful because they were financially secure. They did not need to go to the white folks to get their necessities because they were providing their own."
Lady Nelson, another marcher from Dallas, said, "This is the issue of our lifetime."
Talibah Modupe, who lives in Atlanta, said national race relations regressed under former President Donald Trump.
"Seriously, I think we were making progress until 45 (Trump) came into office and he exposed the vilest of human behavior," she said. "It wasn't called for. I think it was self-serving.
"What we're trying to do under Biden, and I think he's committed to doing it, is bring together the races because we're all one blood. We really are."
Friday's procession was led by a carriage holding Massacre survivors Viola Fletcher, Lessie Randle and Hughes Van Ellis. Van Ellis repeatedly held up his right index finger and said, "We are one, one America."
He wore a black leather U.S. Army hat. Trained in the infantry in World War II, he oversaw anti-aircraft artillery and was attached to the 234th AAA Gun Battalion.
"Feel good about yourself," he told the scores of people who approached him Friday. "Be your best in life."
The roughly one-mile march went largely down Greenwood Avenue before ending up at the Black Wall Street Memorial monument at the Greenwood Cultural Center. There, a number of speakers addressed the crowd, including Solomon-Simmons, Tulsa City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper and State Rep. Regina Goodwin.
"Whether you realize it our not, you are walking on sacred ground," Hall-Harper said. "Blood was shed right where you are standing. You have to remember that.
"I thank my brothers who are not black and sisters who are not black for coming because we are made up of all nationalities. We want to share love."
But the councilor added that blacks continue to struggle for justice.
"…It's like we are expected to accept second-class citizenship in this country. And we refuse to do that. We will continue to demand our humanity in this country but certainly in the city of Tulsa. The city of Tulsa has failed to do right in this situation."
Goodwin paid homage to the survivor centenarians, calling them "treasures" of Tulsa.
"If we can't fight for these three, you all need to go home now," Goodwin said. "…We live this every day. We come up and down these streets every day. We see the gentrification. We seek the folks that want to tell our story. Can't nobody tell our story like we can.
"…Stand tall. Keep marching on. Fight forward. We're on the right side of history."