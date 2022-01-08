Watch Now: Artistic entrance coming to Greenwood District to be 'a beacon'

Locals and visitors soon will be able to view a new gateway to the historic community of Greenwood.

Scheduled to be installed this month is a “This Is Greenwood” public art display, which will be placed on the south end of the 21 N. Greenwood mixed-used development.

“We had the architects and the sign people come up with a few different phrases,” said Kajeer Yar, who headed the development of 21 N. Greenwood. “But the thing we kept coming back to was this notion of this declaration of ‘This is Greenwood.’ You’re in the heart of it. Archer and Greenwood has always been sort of the epicenter of the commercial activities in the district and the neighborhood going back over 100 years.

“We really wanted to come up with something that would be that place-making element that emphatically and demonstrably indicates to visitors and to people who may be passing through that hey, you’re in Greenwood.”

Yar and his wife, Maggie, have been instrumental partners in the rejuvenation of the Greenwood community.