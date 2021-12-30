 Skip to main content
Walmarts and Sam's Clubs medication begin dispensing COVID antiviral medications
Walmarts and Sam's Clubs medication begin dispensing COVID antiviral medications

Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies have begun dispensing the authorized COVID-19 antiviral medications Paxlovid and Molnupiravir in Oklahoma through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Therapeutics Program.

The stores' pharmacies are receiving limited supplies of the medications, which are available only with a prescription.

Customers and healthcare providers can go to www.walmart.com/covidmedication and use the store locator to find their nearest store or club that is carrying this medication to send the electronic prescription. Since the COVID-19 antiviral medications are prescribed to those with COVID-19, it will only be available at Walmart and Sam’s Club by curbside pickup or via drive-thru pharmacy windows.

