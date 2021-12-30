Walmarts and Sam's Clubs medication begin dispensing COVID antiviral medications

Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies have begun dispensing the authorized COVID-19 antiviral medications Paxlovid and Molnupiravir in Oklahoma through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Therapeutics Program.
The stores' pharmacies are receiving limited supplies of the medications, which are available only with a prescription.
Customers and healthcare providers can go to www.walmart.com/covidmedication and use the store locator to find their nearest store or club that is carrying this medication to send the electronic prescription. Since the COVID-19 antiviral medications are prescribed to those with COVID-19, it will only be available at Walmart and Sam’s Club by curbside pickup or via drive-thru pharmacy windows.