Walmart touts money transfer fee savings to customers

Walmart announced Tuesday that it has saved customers over $2 billion in money transfer fees.
In 2014, the retailer launched a low-cost and consumer-focused white label money transfer service for transactions sent and received at Walmart locations.
Known as Walmart2Walmart, the service, at launch, offered transfer fees 50 percent lower than its competition. Walmart claims it has driven down prices and saved U.S. customers estimated $6 billion when one includes the roughly $4 billion resulting from the competitive impact outside of Walmart.
