Walmart to sanitize super center locations in Sand Springs and Grove

Two Walmart super center locations in northeast Oklahoma are temporarily closing today to allow third-party cleaning crews to sanitize the building and allow associates to properly restock shelves.

Walmart stores in Sand Springs, 220 S. Oklahoma 97, and Grove, 2115 S. Main St., will be closed from 2 p.m. Wednesday until 7 a.m. Friday, a company spokesman wrote in an email.

"Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts," Walmart wrote in an email. "When the stores reopen Friday, we will continue conducting associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with face masks and gloves …"