Walmart Supercenter in south Tulsa undergoes remodel

Walmart on Friday celebrated the completion its recently remodeled Supercenter at 207 S. Memorial Drive.

The store hosted a community event with live music and free food. The local Walmart team also presented two $500 checks to the Tulsa Police Department and McKinley Elementary School.

The refurbishing streamlines shopping for customers inside the store, online or via the mobile app. New signage has been added, as well as a new Vision Center, which opened last month.

"We’re always looking for new opportunities to give back to the community and create a more convenient shopping experience," store manager Jason Robis said in a statement. "We added more scan-and-go stations to help reduce checkout times, and the new Grab & Go section provides drinks and small lunch options for customers on the go."

Patrons may take advantage of the chain's shopping features by downloading the Walmart app through Apple Store or Google Play.

In Oklahoma, Walmart serves customers at 134 retail units and online through Walmart Online Grocery, Walmart.com and its family of brands.

The chain employs 34,449 people in the state and spent $486 million with Oklahoma suppliers in fiscal year 2021, supporting 32,320 supplier jobs.

