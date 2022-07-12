Walmart signs contract with Canoo to purchase 4,500 electric vehicles

Retail giant Walmart has signed an agreement with electric vehicle start-up Canoo to purchase 4,500 all-electric delivery vehicles to support Walmart's e-commerce business.

The pact contains an option for Walmart to purchase up to 10,000 units. Canoo last year announced that it had selected Bentonville, Arkansas, where Walmart is based, as its headquarters.

Terms of the deal weren't immediately disclosed. Shares of Canoo, Inc., were up more than 70% in pre-market trading after the news was announced to trade above $4 per share.

The vehicles will be used to deliver online orders in a sustainable way that will also contribute to Walmart's goal to achieve zero-emissions by 2040. While Canoo's Lifestyle Delivery Vehicle is expected to begin hitting the road in 2023, the companies plan to kick-off advanced deliveries to refine and finalize vehicle configuration in the Dallas Fort-Worth metroplex in the coming weeks.

Canoo said it anticipates starting production of the LDVs in the fourth quarter of 2022. The company said a year ago that it intended to provide at least 1,500 jobs by building a factory with 3-million-plus square feet of space at MidAmerica Industrial Park in Pryor. Canoo CEO Tony Aquila said earlier this year that a plant capable of producing 300,000 vehicles annually could be operational at MAIP by 2024.

The LDV is optimized for sustainable, last-mile delivery use cases and is built on a proprietary multi-purpose platform architecture that integrates the motors, battery module and other critical driving components.

It uses true steer-by-wire technology, reducing moving parts and cabin intrusion, resulting in more usable interior space, better driver ergonomics and the addition of a panoramic window to improve road visibility.

"We are proud to have been selected by Walmart, one of the most sophisticated buyers in the world, to provide our high-tech, all-electric, American made Lifestyle Delivery Vehicle to add to their impressive logistics capabilities," Aquila said in a statement. " Our LDV has the turning radius of a small passenger vehicle on a parking friendly, compact footprint, yet the payload and cargo space of a commercial delivery vehicle.

"This is the winning algorithm to seriously compete in the last-mile delivery race, globally. Walmart's massive store footprint provides a strategic advantage in today's growing 'Need it now' mindset and an unmatched opportunity for growing EV demand, especially at today's gas prices."

Walmart will use the vehicles to deliver online orders, from groceries to general merchandise. Potentially, they could be used for Walmart GoLocal, the retailer's delivery-as-a-service business.

"We're thrilled to continue diversifying our last mile delivery fleet with Canoo's unique and sustainably focused all-electric technology which will provide our associates with safe, ergonomic delivery vehicles," David Guggina, senior vice president of innovation and automation for Walmart U.S., said in a statement. "Today, the closest Walmart to customers is right in their pockets — it's the Walmart app. By continuing to expand our last-mile delivery fleet in a sustainable way, we're able to provide customers and Walmart+ members with even more access to same-day deliveries while keeping costs low."

In addition to dedicated fulfillment centers, Walmart uses 3,800 of its stores, which are located within 10 miles of 90% of the U.S. population, to fulfill online orders. The retailer does this using a combination of Walmart associates, independent contractors driving on the Spark Driver Network, third-party delivery service providers, and in some locations, autonomous vehicles and drones, to make deliveries. Through their expansive last mile delivery network, Walmart can reach 80% of the U.S. population with same-day delivery on a growing assortment of items.

Canoo's agreement with Walmart builds on the company's existing commitments in the state of Arkansas. Besides planning to be based in Bentonville, Canoo also has leased space there for a low-volume production facility.

"We're encouraged that by being located in close proximity to the Canoo headquarters, we have the advantage to collaborate and innovate in real-time as well as the opportunity to aid in the creation of manufacturing and technology jobs here in our home state of Arkansas," Guggina said.